Columbia playwright, actor rises again with new horror production

Much like the vampires and creatures that fueled his imagination as a child, Christofer Cook has risen from a self-imposed hibernation to terrify the Midlands once again.

A theatrical quadruple threat who acts, writes, directs and produces, Cook staged lavish, outdoor adaptations of classic thrillers under the banner of his High Voltage Theatre Company from 2003 to 2013. These included "Frankenstein", "The Phantom of the Opera," and seven iterations of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," staged at West Columbia’s RiverWalk Amphitheater, complete with a live horse, a headless horseman, and plenty of stage magic and practical special effects.

Now, Cook is back with Theatre Mysterium, a rebranding of High Voltage, which debuts his original work "Amityville 1925" just in time for Halloween at the Columbia Music Festival’s ArtSpace.

The playwright explained that the new name more accurately reflects what High Voltage had evolved into: a production company specializing in suspense, mystery, and the macabre. "Amityville 1925" developed from Cook’s lifelong fascination with the horror genre and aptly fits into this new ethos.

A 1977 book by Jay Anson, "The Amityville Horror," chronicled the misadventures of the real-life Lutz family, residents who claimed to have been driven out of the house by supernatural happenings; it quickly became a best-seller, inspiring a film starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder, with multiple sequels and adaptations.

And Cook, after years of research into the infamous house at 112 Ocean Avenue in Long Island’s Amityville village, has been enticed by the tale. It influenced him to work on his prequel “Amityville 1925” and a similar-styled house’s picture centers on promotional material prominently.

Cook was quick to stress, however, that his work is a completely original prequel which speculates on what may have befallen the home’s original owners in the 1920’s. Therefore, “there are no oozing walls, and no fly infestations,” hallmark occurrences in both the novel and the 1979 film.

The resulting script is “a few parts Hitchcock, and a few parts Agatha Christie,” with thrills and chills galore, he said.

While revealing no secrets, the director promised plenty of “poltergeist-like activity” such as ghostly apparitions, furniture and other household items sent careening across stage by unseen hands, and a lightning and thunder show.

Cook went so far as to require each cast member to sign a non-disclosure agreement relating to the delivery of certain special effects, both from an earnest desire to preserve secrecy for maximum shock value, and as a nod to B-movie impresarios of yore, such as William Castle and Roger Corman who concocted similar publicity stratagems.

The cast includes Frank Thompson, Zsuzsa Manna, Charlie Goodrich, Katie Mixon, Stephanie Walker, James Nolan, Landry Phillips, and Charlie Grace Douglas. Cook stressed that the spookiness notwithstanding, his play also focused on the characters' humanity.

"We've got a family in crisis, trying to live a life as happily as they can."

The path to Amityville has been a long one, coming more than eight years since he last helmed a cast in a stage production. A Columbia native, Cook earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing from Chicago’s Roosevelt University, and then spent a decade acting and directing with a number of professional companies around the country.

He returned to Columbia in the early 2000’s and it led to a career shift into academia, with teaching gigs in drama and acting at Newberry, Limestone, and Midlands Technical Colleges.

His hit Sleepy Hollow evolved from a script prepared for his students at Tech to perform, Cook, remembered. The group later took the on the name “High Voltage” from a rusted warning sign leading to a power grid at the Beltline campus’s theater.

“We felt it represented the sort of raw, ‘in your face’ style of shows I had done in Chicago,” Cook explained.

Subsequent shows included a stage adaptation of "Reservoir Dogs" which featured aggressive acting, realistic stage violence, and plentiful stage blood. His transition to horror was natural, especially when local audiences began filling seats to capacity at annual Halloween productions.

2013 arguably marked High Voltage’s creative pinnacle, beginning with the premiere of Cook’s original adaptation of "Night of the Living Dead" and, after, Cook’s original "Dracula of Transylvania," once again staged at the river.

But, while popularity soared, support from local funding sources dried up, and Cook put High Voltage on hiatus in 2014.

He became something of a journeyman on the city’s art scene in the years after. He played title roles in local Shakespeare productions; was a guest artist at Trustus; and worked as Santa Claus amid the pandemic, a role he’s set to reprise this holiday season.

Still, Cook sees his future in writing, in part fueled by his "Sleepy Hollow" work, which has been performed by at least 15 local groups across the country.

“This is part of a career strategy, so that my works can have an incubation lab of sorts, get polished, then submitted to major regional and community theaters across the US,” he revealed.

The author conceded the challenges faced in staging one’s own work. Scheduling and logistical conflicts have plagued his rehearsal process, but the company has persisted.

While Tatway Tattoos of Lexington is the title sponsor along with partial support Leading-Up of Columbia, Cook and his wife Carolina fund the bulk of their work.

“Every time we produce we forget how expensive it is to do even the simplest of shows. But we commit.”

"Amityville 1925"

Oct. 21 - Oct. 21. $20. Columbia Music Festival Association ArtSpace. · 914 Pulaski St. cmfaonline.com