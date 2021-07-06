Columbia painter Malik Greene explores personal perspectives on the Black experience

Columbia native Malik Greene still remembers when he found his artistic calling.

“Growing up I would do things like drawing anime or creating clothes, different ways to express myself. But until I went to college, I didn't really pursue art as something that I seriously wanted to develop as a craft,” he said.

A chance encounter with a cheap set of paint that a friend had laying around for a school project unlocked something inside of him, leading to a surge of creation that continues to this day.

“I want to say it was like an eight-pack of the cheaper acrylics from Walmart,” he recalled. “From there, it just is like a fire started. And I've always just maintained creating from that day forward. And now it's just something that I can't live without, and I can't do without.”

Greene, who graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2019 with a degree in psychology with a minor in art, began finding his distinctive style in those years, a kind of blend of expressionism and outsider art that often works through religious and socio-political themes surrounding the Black experience in America.

“When I first started to create, I really wanted to take this rebellious approach to the world around me,” he offered. “I just wanted to make more rebellious statements or get the personal feelings that aren't as acceptable in certain areas, unless you are giving it some type of creative outlet.”

His paintings feature religious imagery and contorted Black bodies, heavily textured by oil paint, alongside more contemporary images of police violence and victims like George Floyd and Philando Castile. Sometimes Greene paints with a focus on the evocative faces of his subjects, while other times there’s a discomforting magical realism at work.

“A lot of my work feels so animated, and it uses more brighter and bolder colors,” the artist noted. “So it kind serves as a little juxtaposition — OK, there are these bright and inviting colors, but the themes within this art represent someone who has experienced some type of cognitive dissonance going on with the world that he's a part of. My early work is very grounded in that.”

Although still a young artist at the beginning of his career, he’s already carefully broken up his different periods of creativity, including his most recent turn toward more autobiographical and self-reflective work in the upcoming Stormwater Studios exhibit “Baby Boy.”

“As I've continued to develop as a person, and as an artist, I've started to understand that me telling my own person narrative also takes a lot of work,” he said. “I even named it ‘Baby Boy’ because I wanted to incorporate my perception of someone who is seen to have a certain level of innocence, but we're putting them out in real-world scenarios and they get stripped of that title of baby boy.”

The 17 paintings in the exhibition are intended to explore his own psychology and feature people, memories and moments that are part of his “narrative.” Green credits the pandemic in part with creating the space for these new themes to flourish, but also notes there’s a universality to his reflections that aren’t tied to this particular moment.

“The feelings that I have associated with this work are feelings that have always been around,” he asserted. “Given the current state of the world right now, everyone seems to be on their own journey of self-reflection.”

Green is clearly excited about forging his own artistic community. He’s created the moniker The Leaky Faucet Company as a sort of promotional umbrella for his creative impulses that he hopes to expand in the future beyond him and his painting. The ambitions are big but vague at this point, as he listed things like a community center or his own gallery space as possible goals for the future.

“I understand that there is more to an artist than just the paintings that he creates, or just the work they create,” he explained. “So, for me, I want everyone who is a part of my family — and anyone who supports my art and my creations I see as a family — I want to create different opportunities to help empower and increase knowledge for them, as opposed to just saying, ‘Here are my paintings.’

“I want to see more people creating like me, I want to see more people that feel like me creating and that's something that I didn't personally have as a child.”

“Baby Boy: Paintings by Malik Greene”

July 9-18 (Opening reception July 9, 5-8 p.m.). Stormwater Studios. 413 Pendleton St. stormwaterstudios.org.