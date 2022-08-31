Columbia native channels personal story in starring role of series on Hurricane Katrina

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Monica Wyche received a call in her middle school classroom that her New Orleans family was safe. Around the same time, a woman named Sandra LeBlanc was organizing a rescue team for her mother-in-law at Memorial Hospital, just down the street.

Now, sixteen years later, the once-Columbia actor and resident Monica is playing the role of Sandra LeBlanc in the TV show “Five Days at Memorial” — a short series detailing the brave rescue of LeBlanc’s mother-in-law from the hospital in the aftershock of Katrina.

The Apple TV series details LeBlanc’s story through her perspective of how the rescue plan was executed. Its sixth episode airs on Sept. 2.

“It's a true story about Memorial Hospital — they were flooded and they had hundreds of people inside. They had to make a plan,” said Wyche.

While “Five Days at Memorial” marks her biggest acting success thus far, she credits her experience in Columbia for much of it.

Upon moving to the Columbia area in third grade, Monica Wyche was involved in theatre. As a child, she spent time in the wings of many plays and musicals as her father stage managed for productions in Florence.

She joined the drama club at Cardinal Newman School and began her career as an actress in middle and high school. She later performed with Columbia’s Trustus Theatre in the Vista neighborhood as an adult, where she performed regularly.

“Trustus provided a safe space to try new things and be daring. They were doing plays that were cutting edge,” Wyche said.

At Trustus Wyche performed in many plays and the musical-comedy “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The most memorable being the play “Frozen” which was a three person drama about the disappearance and subsequent murder of a child.

“It was just real intense and draining and ugly cries…it was a really powerful show,” she recalled.

By August 2005, Wyche was teaching middle school in Columbia. She recalled waiting for news of her New Orleans family’s rescue.

“My family lived in NOLA and they were the ones that you saw on their rooftops, they were the ones you saw on TV,” Wyche recalled.

Wyche’s aunt and other family members were rescued from their roof in late August 2005, days after the flood waters of Katrina had risen around them. She found out about the rescue through a satellite phone call to her classroom late in the day.

“I was teaching at E.L. Wright and my phone rang in the classroom and it was a call from a (satellite) phone and they were in a boat outside of my aunt’s house to tell me that my family was out,” Wyche explained.

Wyche’s career eventually led her to New York City where she married her husband, the playwright Dean Poynor.

Her career arc is one that has ticked upward the older she has become, offering a valuable message, she reasoned.

“It’s never too late,” Wyche said. “I moved to New York City when I was 40 and I’ve been here 12 years. I got married after 40 and had a kid after 40. All of those things happened after 40. You can do anything at any time.”