Columbia Museum of Art transforms popular Arts & Draughts party into a virtual experience

For Wilson Bame, the director of engagement at the Columbia Museum of Art, the entire nature of his job changed in March.

“When COVID hit, we had a lot of programming ready to go for a live audience,” he recalled. “We had to pivot really hard, and really quickly.”

At first, that meant canceling stuff, including Arts & Draughts. The roughly quarterly event, which finds a featured brewery pouring samples and cash pints alongside performances from local and regional musical acts and access to the museum’s changing exhibitions and permanent collection along with interactive arts programming, was last scheduled for March 13. It landed during a two-week stretch that found events of all kinds — from Columbia staples like St. Pat’s in Five Points to huge national happenings like Austin’s South By Southwest — struggling to adapt and ultimately canceling as the coronavirus’ spread quickly shut America down.

Since then, the museum has kicked into high gear to convert many of its lecture and educational offerings to the web, striving to provide the same community-focused programming it did before COVID-19. The galleries are currently open during the day, with strict masking and social distancing enforced — and made possible thanks to the spaciousness of the museum’s rooms and halls.

Still, things like Arts & Draughts, a nighttime event based on crowds and casual socializing as much as its diverse selection of art, music, food and drinks, remain a challenge. Almost every part of the event poses COVID-19 risks, so Bame and his colleagues had to fundamentally reimagine every aspect to launch a virtual edition, which goes live this Friday.

“When we first started thinking about Arts and Draughts in the virtual realm, the main focus was to try to take as many of the components that we we've all come to expect, like the music and the tours and the food and the beer, to take all of those components and put it into a program that you watch online,” he explained. “We just started thinking about those things separately.”

This essentially meant pre-taping segments and offering to-go food, drink and art supplements to help audience members recreate the experience at home. The show will feature the ethereal alt-country outfit E.Z. Shakes performing from the ColaTown Bike Collective, the boogying punk rockers Brandy and the Butcher rollicking through their set at the Jam Room Studios, and new-school R&B/rapper hybrids Milah and Teiji Mack and electro chill-pop artist Diaspoura performing from different locations in the museum.

Meanwhile, art instruction activities were also pre-recorded, with paper lantern and homemade henna segments requiring attendees purchase supply kits from the CMA Shop or WECO Bottle Shop & Biergarten for $5 ahead of time. There’s also a virtual trip to a local Indian grocery and a cooking demo of easy-to-make Indian dishes from chef Viji Reddy’s kitchen. Attendees are also encouraged to pick up special food and beer options from Persis Indian Grill, WECO or Curiosity Coffee Bar, the latter of which will be offering an outdoor screening option. Another pre-show piece is a special public art scavenger hunt created by One Columbia, another COVID-safe activity.

The focus on Indian culture purposefully pairs with “Visions from India,” the museum’s current special exhibition, which focuses on 21st century painting, sculpture and multimedia works from India and its diaspora. Former Nickelodeon Director of Programming Omme-Salma Rahemtullah will offer a Unique Perspective tour of this show as part of the festivities.

“The work is tenfold, almost, compared to when Arts & Draughts is live,” Bame admits. ”Usually it is a lot of just communication with our partners and saying, ‘Hey, here's the date, here's the time. Everyone shows up, they do their thing and then they go home.”

For this virtual experience, the museum literally storyboarded the whole show, shot and edited each offering, including segments with comedian and host Jenn Snyder, in addition to coordinating with their myriad partners.

He also noted that Arts & Draughts is typically a revenue-generator for the museum, and, while a virtual experience is different, they are utilizing a pay-what-you-want model to keep things accessible and encouraging the community to take part.

“We’ve been putting all this stuff together for a couple of months, and we're still editing as we speak,” Bame said. “I think the community really looks forward to these sorts of events that are kind of large scale, and we still want to be able to support that and be able to celebrate that. And, you know, since we can't all get together right now, this is definitely the next best thing.”

Virtual Arts & Draughts

Nov. 20. 8-9:30 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). columbiamuseum.org/events/virtual-arts-draughts.