Columbia Museum of Art receives $200,000 grant for '30 Americans' exhibition

The Columbia Museum of Art's getting an influx of funding for an ongoing exhibition as part of a COVID-19 relief grant, the museum announced Oct. 21.

The museum received a $200,000 American Rescue Plan grant to supports its ongoing "30 Americans" exhibition with related programs during its run, according to a press release. The exhibit, which opened on Oct. 9, features 30 contemporary Black artists' works that deal with historical, racial and sexual identity.

"Art can be a powerful catalyst for conversation and community engagement, said Della Watkins, the museum's executive director. “Support from the National Endowment for the Humanities empowers the CMA to provide remarkable opportunities to engage in topics around racial equity and social justice. Through the 30 Americans exhibition, we can spark powerful connections through art in an environment that is welcoming to all."

The grant, while through the American Rescue Plan, is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. It will allow the museum to fund "30 Americans"-related activities that require retaining staff to "develop and implement critical public programs," the press release explained.

In a statement, U.S. Rep Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., remarked on the grant and its necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 affected many aspects of our lives. Cultural and educational institutions were some of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic. This American Rescue Plan funding will help the Columbia Museum of Art continue their contributions to the arts and humanities in South Carolina," he said.