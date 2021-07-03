Columbia Museum of Art highlights Soviet artists who defied government to create

There are pieces in the new exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art you were never supposed to see. That is, if the former Soviet Union had its way.

The display is called “The Ironic Curtain: Art From The Soviet Underground,” and it features artists like Ilya Kabakov, Alexander Kosolapov, Oleg Vassiliev, and Leonid Sokov taking nearly a century of Soviet propaganda and deconstructing it.

Imposing, iconic figures like Lenin and Stalin are shown in sculpture, photography or paintings in ridiculous or menacing situations, balancing comedically on a ball or appearing as the antichrist. Making the work posed a very real danger to the artists, all of whom lived in the country in the years before its late ‘80s collapse.

“It’s a fantastic mix of sculpture, painting, print, portfolios, it really spans the gamut,” said Catherine Walworth, the museum’s curator of art and the creator of “The Ironic Curtain” exhibition. “Each gallery is completely different. There will be lots of Stalin in the show in terms of sculpture and paintings, but there are also dreamy images. We have a whole gallery that’s just about escapism and the idea of wings. They called it ‘immigration of the mind,’ this idea of escaping the confines of Soviet life in your imagination.”

The Soviet artists worked in a style called Sots Art, a Russian cousin of America’s Pop Art style. Only instead of the Campbell’s soup cans that Andy Warhol incorporated, these artists used the communist propaganda they were surrounded with. In fact, Walworth purposely planned a parallel exhibition of the museum’s Pop Art prints to point out the connection.

“The difference with Sots Art is that artists looked around and realized that there were just ideological images everywhere, sculptures of Stalin and Lenin everywhere,” the curator explained. “Instead of the masses being consumers, the masses were consumers of ideology. So it became this theme for many of the artists to recycle and reappropriate these images.”

There are 143 works by 33 different artists in “The Ironic Curtain,” all provided by collector Neil Rector, who began purchasing the pieces after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He said that before that time, it would’ve been difficult for the average Russian citizen to see these pieces at all.

“There were certainly no official exhibitions during the Soviet period of this kind of work,” Rector offered. “People would have ‘apartment exhibitions.’ Someone in the apartment would put work like this up for a day and the word would get out and the people who are interested in this work, the underground artists and musicians and critics, would all go to that apartment and look at the work for a day.”

Walworth said the secrecy was necessary because the Soviet government would impose harsh penalties on any artist that they caught creating this kind of work.

“You had to be a member of the Union of Soviet Artists in order to make work and get paid and have materials,” she says. “So some of these artists did have official jobs. But some of these artists didn’t have day jobs, and it was dangerous for them. The government would crack down on these artists and sometimes the threat was that they would be sent to labor camps, that they would be forced into the military or forced to emigrate. Or sometimes it would be threatening phone calls, or your windows would be broken. But there was always this level of intimidation.”

“The KGB was always watching and trying to make sure that the people hewed the party line,” Rector added. “These artists weren’t, and they were always playing that kind of hide and seek game with the Soviet government. There were artists who are part of the same art movement who were imprisoned for various ‘crimes against the state.’”

The collector said he’d like those with or without knowledge of Soviet Sots Art to walk away from “The Ironic Curtain” with a deeper understanding of these artists.

“These are extraordinary artists technically, but also extraordinary artists conceptually,” he posited. “And I think for people who know Russian Art and art history, they'll be surprised at the breadth of this work.”

“The Ironic Curtain: Art From The Soviet Underground”

Through Sept. 12 (Lifting the Curtain: Neil K. Rector in Conversation with Catherine Walworth, July 9, 7 p.m., free, registration required). Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.

“Soup to Nuts: Pop Art Prints from the CMA Collection”

July 15-Oct. 17. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.