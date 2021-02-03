Columbia Museum of Art highlights M.C. Escher’s enduring influence

There are some artists who people just know, even if they don’t know their name. M.C. Escher is one of them.

“I think that we all grew up with different memories of Escher,” offered Jackie Adams, director of art and learning at the Columbia Museum of Art, which opens the expansive exhibition “The Imaginative Worlds of M.C. Escher” this week.

“You might not remember his name per se, but when you see the images, you’re going to go, ‘Oh, right, I know who that artist is.’” she said. “(The exhibition is) so comprehensive that you’re going to see some of the very iconic images that we all grew up with — ‘Drawing Hands’ is one of them.”

That work, a black-and-white print that depicts two hands paradoxically drawing each other, is, as Adams noted, a hallmark of T-shirts and dorm room posters, as are other pieces by the Dutch graphic artist who lived from 1898 to 1972.

Tessellations (like the woodcut print “Sky and Water I,” in which interlocking fish transition into birds) and works such as "Relativity" and "Ascending and Descending" (which feature his famous looped staircases) confound viewers with patterns that seem like they shouldn’t work, and architecture that could never exist in our 3-D world.

The traveling Escher exhibition, which features more than 100 pieces, represents the world’s third-largest collection of his work, and the largest that is privately owned. It’s also the only one to feature all of the artist’s eight mezzotints, in which Escher uses a painstaking printmaking technique developed in the 17th century.

Adams believes the arrival of “Imaginative Worlds” is well-timed.

“The world is sort of turned upside down right now, and our sense of reality, our sense of truth is askew, and we’re trying to make sense of it all,” Adams posited. “And these are concepts that are directly embedded, from a visual standpoint, in Escher’s work. He’s trying to really play with methods and technique that intentionally create this illusion and question your sense of reality and perception.”

She noted Escher’s connection to chess and the way that aspect is reflected in “The Queen’s Gambit,” a 2020 Netflix show that is now the service’s most-watched miniseries.

She also pointed to his influence on video games such as “Minecraft,” which the museum will lean into with one of its Escher-related events, recruiting a video game designer from Los Angeles to speak to his importance.

And one needn’t look far to witness Escher’s continued impact on modern filmmakers — the paradoxical imagery of 2010’s “Inception” and 2016’s “Dr. Strange,” two blockbusters that grossed more than $600 million worldwide, is heavily indebted to Escher.

The exhibition opens on Feb. 6, with a free public preview on Feb. 5, the same day that the documentary “Escher: Journey Into Infinity” gets released in the U.S. — though this would seem to be kismet rather than planning, as Adams was unaware of the film when she spoke with Free Times.

But there is one way in which this display, one which should appeal to a wide range of people, isn’t so well-timed.

“It’s one of those shows that you have to see in person,” Adams said. “It’s going to be one of those exhibitions where there’s not going to be a virtual gallery of it, it’s just not going to be that easily accessible in that way. People are really just going to have to show up.”

But while seeing Escher’s prints in person is an enticing proposition, there are some who — despite the museum’s COVID-19 protocols, which you can see at columbiamuseum.org/visit — won’t feel comfortable spending time in a public gallery right now.

The museum will offer virtual programming to complement the exhibition, including an upcoming musical interpretation of Escher’s work from Columbia’s George Fetner. But, Adams noted, these are no substitute for seeing the work.

“There are going to be scholars, there are going to be artists, people who are going to educate you about Escher and give you a lot of great background,” she said.

The museum extends another common practice with the concurrent exhibition “Pressing Voices,” taking the opportunity, with works by one of art history’s most famous printmakers hanging in the galleries, to highlight representatives of South Carolina’s own printmaking community.

The display features names you’d expect (Shepard Fairey, the Charleston-rooted artist who created the ubiquitous “Hope” Obama poster), but also seeks to highlight less heralded connections.

Also included are University of South Carolina professor Mary Robinson and Columbia print shop The Half and Half, which creates posters and logos for a variety of popular recording artists, among other projects. Robinson taught the founders of The Half and Half while they were in school.

“South Carolina has this amazing array of printmakers, and I sometimes think they don’t get their just due,” Adams offered. “So I’m excited to bring all of them together. Honestly, I could have doubled the show easily, but I’ve got space limitations.”

Another printmaker included in “Pressing Voices” is Adrian Rhodes, the Hartsville artist who recently won the annual prize awarded by Columbia’s 701 Center for Contemporary Art.

Rhodes explained that Escher, whom she studied at Winthrop University, is a big influence on her work.

“I created a set of 16 square intaglio plates with interacting line patterns before arranging them in grids to explore the effects of transposition, reflection and refraction on the compositions created,” she said of her time in school. “I also create repeating images in my current work, so tessellation, refraction and reflection continue to be important qualities.”

Like Adams, she’s pleased that the museum will highlight local printmakers.

“Printmaking is not as widely known as painting or sculpture, so it is wonderful to have a focus on this facet of the art community,” she offered. “There is a very rich tradition of printmaking in South Carolina, ‘Pressing Voices’ barely scratches the surface. Hopefully it inspires people to look a little more into this community and process.”

“The Imaginative Worlds of M.C. Escher”

Feb. 6-June 6 (free preview on Feb. 5). Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamusuem.org.

“Pressing Voices”

Through June 6. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.