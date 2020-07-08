Columbia Museum of Art exhibit Black Is Beautiful is timely — and was always going to be

There could hardly be a more perfect time for the Columbia Museum of Art’s new exhibit Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite. As protesters have recently flooded the streets of our country — including Columbia — demanding an end to systemic racism and proclaiming that Black Lives Matter, it’s a great moment to look back on a talented artist who championed equality through the arts.

Inspired by the writings of activist and black nationalist Marcus Garvey, Kwame Brathwaite combined Garvey’s political vision with photography to effect social change. Along with his brother Elombe Brath, Brathwaite founded two organizations that were instrumental in realizing his vision: African Jazz-Art Society and Studios, a collective of artists, playwrights, designers and dancers, in 1956, and Grandassa Models, a modeling group for black women, in 1962.

In the late ’50s and throughout the ’60s, Brathwaite used his photography to popularize the political slogan “Black Is Beautiful.” Working with African Jazz-Art and Grandassa, Brathwaite organized fashion shows featuring clothing designed by the models themselves, created stunning portraits of jazz luminaries, and captured behind-the-scenes photographs of the Black arts community.

Many of these photos are part of Black Is Beautiful, which opened at the CMA late last month. Though it feels tailor-made for this moment in time, curator Catherine Walworth says the exhibit has been on the museum’s schedule since 2018.

“History continually shifts around these things in a really cool way,” she says of the timing. “I love these kinds of projects — this is Kwame finally getting his full due in this world.”

Even back in 2018, though, the museum saw a modern relevance in what Braithwaite was doing in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

“As we selected this show, it felt still very present and important in 2018,” says Joelle Ryan-Cook, the museum’s deputy director. “It felt contemporary and modern in theme. It was still a discussion that needed to be had and promoted, and that’s one of the reasons why we liked this show. It feels like a topic that connects, right now, with people who want to promote the same ideas of celebrating Black culture.”

Black Is Beautiful presents a combination of large-scale, professional model photos and more intimate moments, arranged chronologically based on Braithwaite’s career. Walworth explains that it doesn’t just tell the story of a decade or so of Braithwaite’s life, it also tells the story of two immensely important organizations during the second Harlem Renaissance.

“As you move from one gallery to the next, everything changes,” Walworth says. “There are really great scenes of the AJASS creators, and then the next gallery gets into the economics of the idea of self-esteem. There were artisans and clothing shops and jewelers and hairdressers, it was this whole ecosystem of economics. And the last two galleries are dedicated to Grandassa Models themselves.”

“This was a political collective of artists,” she adds. “It just built from this amazing collective to this international movement that’s really special.”

Walworth says that seeing all of these photographs together for the first time, the small-scale intimate photos and the larger, full-color shots, was an overwhelming experience.

“We were joking that it felt like Thanksgiving,” she offers. “There’s so much love you can feel between the people in these images. You can feel that energy in these creative artists when they were all connecting with each other, the musicians and the models and the photographers and the friends.”

Both Ryan-Cook and Walworth hope people walk away from Black Is Beautiful with a changed perspective.

“They should change you because they are experiential,” Walworth says. “I’m so relieved that this is such a positive story, but it also comes out of protest. I like that it is refreshing in terms of its message and its intention, but it also speaks directly to issues we’re still dealing with.”

“I think that’s what we try to do with everything that we do here at the museum,” Ryan-Cook adds. “One of our board members said something I thought was really lovely. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘When we come into the museum, we come in with our own experiences and what we know. But you hope you come out having learned something else and having broadened that perspective.’ An exhibition like this allows us to see more than visual art — it allows us to see a cultural moment.”

Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite runs through Sept. 6 at the Columbia Museum of Art. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.