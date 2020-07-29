Columbia mural pushes past racist vandalism with message of unity

Not long after Columbia artist McClellan Douglas began creating a massive mural, he received an ugly anonymous review.

His work-in-progress, which features a series of large scale portraits of people of all races and ages, wraps around the Realty Haven building at 1314 Rosewood Drive. There are black and white men, women and children, as well as a Native American male. Some faces look at you; others look ahead; some are lost in thought. Some figures are more full-bodied, and stand tall and proud.

This, apparently, was too much for the hater who, earlier this month, spray-painted the words “Kill All [N-word]” beneath the portrait of a joyous black woman.

“I did make a point to put black people on there first, and these are charged times,” reasons Douglas, interviewed in a sparse room at Realty Haven, which is currently undergoing renovation. “I understood that.”

The act of vandalism also brought attention to the mural from both local news and social media, and it made Douglas even more committed to proclaiming the mural’s message of diversity.

“The mural has a lot more meaning now,” Douglas says. “We really did take it seriously. Now we decided to represent just about everybody.”

The idea for the mural was the result of a creative collaboration between Douglas and Realty Haven owners and partners Dustin Dreher and Lauren Taylor.

The owners decided that Realty Haven, as a nonprofit that helps provide affordable housing, needed an image that was both democratic and positive. Dreher and Taylor immediately thought of the art they had seen at Winwood, the Miami arts district which has become world-famous for its brightly-colored murals.

“I just kind of fell in love with that whole area,” says Taylor. “There’s art everywhere that you go. Here in Columbia we don’t have a lot of good art pieces, like public art pieces.”

Once they got together with Douglas, they jointly developed a concept that would highlight Columbia’s multiculturalism.

“The more we brainstormed all this we decided it would be really cool to do something that was kind of for the community, representing everyone from the community” Taylor recalls. “So we’ve got people of all ethnic backgrounds, young and old, and it’s supposed to be a way for us to help shine a light.”

“We wanted unity and a lot of people together,” said Dreher. “When it came to the actual people and all that type of stuff, we let him have creative control.”

Part of what appealed to Douglas was how the mural would be seen, with an oceanic color scheme at the front entrance and a burning day-glo orange background on the adjoining walls.

“It was an opportunity to kind of wow people,” the artist says. “To put the muted blue colors on one side and then put the really hot colors on the other side to go with that.”

Also, the sun draws out the strong colors at both morning and evening

More important were the people who would be depicted.

“I wanted to do a mural that represented South Carolina the way I saw it,” Douglas offers. “It seems like a lot of our murals and public art works are real tame and not as culturally diverse as I’d like to see.”

Besides forming an integrated community, the people on the mural also have a very personal significance. They aren’t famous, generally, but they are people Douglas either knows or who have in some ways inspired him.

There’s his co-worker Jeff Sandifer, his friend Tricia Trotter, a black model named Azuome, a niece, and a friend’s daughter.

There is, also, the late John George, a medicine man with the Catawba tribe. Douglas brought him into the mix after hearing President Trump deride Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas, and decided Native Americans deserved more representation.

There is also Douglas’ grandfather — “Probably the greatest example of a good man that I’ve ever met in my life,” he says — as well as Lauren Taylor. Also, because he wanted to see “a very strong, hip black person,” as well as one with a fiercely personal voice, the mural ends with Columbia Afrofuturist artist Cedric Umoja.

“I really felt honored, to be honest,” Umoja says of his inclusion. “I’ve known McClellan for some time and we’ve shared some space as artists in the past. And just to have another artist who came up with me, to do that, is an awesome feeling.”

As of July 22, Douglas expected a couple more weeks of work on the mural. With his sister Allie, he is still working to come up with several more faces. There are also a variety of quotes that will be threaded throughout the mural.

“Right now, things are so sad,” he posits. “I wanted to give people something bright to look at. Ultimately, that’s what I mean. I want to inspire people.”