Columbia International Festival back for 25th outing after COVID-19 cancellation

When Raj Aluri first emigrated from India to Columbia, he didn’t see a lot of diversity.

“I came to Columbia in 1976 and there was not much of a multicultural community,” he recalled to Free Times.

But as the years passed, Aluri saw that change, even if it wasn’t generally recognized.

“By 1996, Columbia had become so diverse,” he said. “There were a lot of people coming from other parts of the world and people didn’t realize it.”

When the Olympics came to Atlanta in 1996, Dr. Aluri noticed all of the attention the city was getting and it sparked an idea.

“A lot of people were talking about internationalism in Atlanta,” he says. “I thought that a lot of people were coming from all over the world to Columbia, and perhaps people didn’t realize it. I thought it would be a good to focus on Columbia as much as people were focusing on Atlanta.”

It was the impetus for the Columbia International Festival, started to showcase the city’s cultural diversity. 25 years later, the event returns for its 25th outing, bouncing back from a year erased by the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival celebrates the approximately 200 nationalities and more than 90 spoken languages present in the Midlands.

The event's return will feature a wide array of attractions, from an international food court to live music and dance performances to a shopping bazaar to the concluding Parade of Nations, when representatives from nearly 100 countries proudly present their nations’ flags while wearing traditional clothing. There will also be cultural demonstrations where festival-goers can learn how to speak bits and pieces of other languages, take an origami lesson or simply learn how to use chopsticks.

The festival won’t be quite as interactive as it has been in the past due to the lingering threat of COVID-19. Normally a three-day indoor event, this year’s version is two days and will include outdoor options to adhere to safety precautions. The festival will require attendees to wear face masks any time they are indoors.

But at least there will actually be a festival this year, unlike 2020.

“We were actually prepared to have it last year,” Aluri recounted. “Our normal schedule is to have it on the first weekend in April, but the pandemic started in early March, and we realized that we really could not safely have the festival.”

An event such as the International Festival would have been unthinkable in 1976, when he first came to Columbia, but it seemed like common sense by 1996.

“I think about 10 percent of Columbia’s population is now foreign born,” Dr. Aluri says. “We have 200 nationalities represented in our area and many more throughout the state. When I first came in 1976 there were not a lot of people from outside of the country.

"But a lot of migration took place. Now, 7 percent of all the job creation is done by manufacturing companies owned by foreign governments or corporations. We attract more foreign investment than any other state. We are so rich in our diversity.”

Dr. Aluri said that the first festival drew about 3,000 people. They’re expecting around 20,000 this weekend, with plenty of vendors, artists and performers waiting for them.

“Over the last 25 years we have built up a network of people,” Aluri offered. “We have good word of mouth, contacts, social media, emails and advertising, all to let people know what was happening.”

Ultimately, there’s one lesson he hopes people learn from the Columbia International Festival.

“The world is in Columbia and in South Carolina,” he said. “You’ll see the diversity of South Carolina in one location.”

Columbia International Festival

June 5 and 6. State Fairgrounds. 1200 Rosewood Dr. $7 (Children under 18 free with accompanying adult). cifonline.org.