Columbia horticulturist's new book ‘Crinum’ explores a lily’s overlooked nature

Columbia horticulturist Jenks Farmer’s new book, “Crinum,” tells a brief history of the lily and its usage in Columbia, one of the rare cities with large public plantings.

From stories about the plant’s arrival and influence in the United States, to techniques for using the lily to prevent urban flooding, Farmer’s book is a mindful insight into an overlooked aspect of a city’s natural life in Columbia and around the world. The book comes from a local expert who has played a key role in shaping the city’s gardens and decorative landscaping, most notably curating the Riverbanks Botanical Garden’s natural life.

“We have crinum all throughout Columbia, and that’s unique,” said Farmer. “You even see them on the interstate. These are some of the biggest public crinum plantings outside of Miami.”t

“Crinum” released in December 2021, and has made an impact on the horticulture community, staying near the top of its respective sales category on Amazon.

As a former curator and holding degrees from both Clemson and the University of Washington, Farmer’s horticultural expertise informs in a creative and palatable read. The brief 100-page book is a handy one, with Farmer offering up reference for home gardeners and details what makes crinum unique botanically and historically.

The book explores his connection and catalogs the experience of many others. Farmer is self-described as obsessed with the plant and said his attraction is simple: crinums offer community and environmental benefits anywhere they travel; they are beautiful, and they are addictive.

Farmer said that they have a tradition of being passed around by friends and strangers who share interests in gardening and have historically been passed along generational lines.

In the book he tells stories about people coming together and forming new communities around the plant – which has an uncanny ability to grow in an array of locations beyond Columbia.

“They are plants that connect us to other people,” he said.

Farmer’s relationship with crinums began as a child, waned in college, and came full-circle with their usage in a rhino exhibit at the Riverbanks Zoo, he said. Later, when designing the Riverbanks Botanical Gardens, Farmer transformed the plant from what the book calls “coarse, old-fashioned plants” into a dynamic addition.

Beginning in the 1990s, Farmer helped to curate that collection of flora and re-defined an area of land that had previously been a pasture. Along with the local community, volunteers, and horticultural experts, Farmer helped to transform it into what would, for a time, be the country’s only public collection of crinums.

He noted that the plant creates texture and fullness that is easy to overlook when working with excesses of color.

“I am colorblind, and that surprises a lot of people because as a garden designer, they ask ‘how can you do that?’ The truth is, really good gardens depend on so much more than color,” Farmer said.

Farmer’s passion for the plant exudes beyond the pages of the book. He runs a nursery with his husband that focuses on growing crinum and founded a Facebook group named “Crinum Lovers” with over two thousand members.

With “Crinum,” Farmer uses his passion to instruct and inform about an overlooked beauty that has been important to Columbia.

“They carry our stories, our history. They provide a soulful connection to the past… Keep your eyes open. And your ears. You never know when you’ll hear someone’s story, their history, recipe, or the memory of a grandparent, kept alive by a crinophile,” wrote Farmer.