Columbia exhibition brings compassion and empathy to the issue of housing insecurity

As much as we aspire to be guided by the better angels of our nature, our most frequent response to homeless people is to turn away, literally or figuratively.

“People (UN) Seen,” the current exhibition at Tapp’s Outpost by emerging artist Siri Cortez, doesn’t allow that. Consisting of warm, simple portraits of homeless folks she has befriended around town, the show does simple, elegant work to make you see the full humanity of our fellow community members. Cortez brings genuine warmth and empathy to her subject matters, bringing to life their grins and stares, their body language and mannerisms.

She also wisely uses larger-than-average canvases, 36 to 48 inches tall, with each individual in a medium shot frame, ensuring a life-size experience for patrons to experience at eye level.

Cortez told Free Times the inspiration for the show was more on the personal and emotional level, but she recognizes its socio-political import too.

“I wasn't really thinking of it that way, but I do think a lot of the things that drive my work tend to be changes that I want to see in the world,” she offered. “I'll like see one of these subjects walking and walking for miles, and I’m thinking, ‘What can I do to affect this situation positively?’ There's just so much internal conflict, and it's really easy to feel impotent and paralyzed. Because it feels like the best you can do is chip away at it one thing at a time.

“So I guess that's kind of why things come out political for me, because I'm constantly trying to chip away at things.”

But the core of what drives the exhibit, the artist explained, is the kind of personal reflection that comes from looking into the eyes of another person.

“I remember I was taking this Kabbalah class, and we read this Islamic text that said something like, ‘For a map of the universe, gaze into the face of your lover,’” she said of her inspiration to focus on portraiture. “I'm a big believer in the concept that people are a reflection of you, so then you combine those two ideas. I think it's kind of viewing everyone as my lover — not necessarily romantically, but I'm just really gazing into their face for a better understanding. And I found meeting these people and really trying to regard them as human beings and stare into their eyes and hear that you're really listening has helped me to connect a little more with my own humanity.”

Cortez, who recently graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in philosophy, credits much of her approach to a childhood permeated by the arts and the fact that her family lived in New York City until she was 14. She felt comfortable approaching her subjects, both to learn about their lives and asking if she could paint them.

“I guess it started when I was just really struck by the first subject, Rod,” she recalled. “I asked him if I could paint him, but also, in the same breath I asked, ‘Is there anything I can get for you? Because you should pay your models, so I just started paying people who I wanted to paint.”

From the start, she wanted to avoid any sense she was exploiting their situation or likeness, so she made sure to create and sustain deeper relationships with her subjects.

“It's a little bit fetishistic to be like ‘I’m going to paint the poor.’ So I started sitting down, like having coffee, having a meal [with them].”

Cortez is also pouring the proceeds from all of these paintings, which are also competitively priced to sell, toward “purchasing supplies for the folks depicted and anyone else who may be in need.” She is predictably doing much of this herself, finding out what the subjects’ needs and creating care packages with practical items like socks and feminine hygiene products that are in steady demand.

Where Cortez goes next on her journey is a little unclear, even to her. She recently began work on sculptures from found materials, another distinctive shift in her artistic practice, and she just finished her coursework at USC.

“I was raised with art as just the way to go through life,” she admitted. “I know that sounds super pretentious, please forgive me, but it's just like a compulsion. It's just something I'm always going to do.”

“People (UN) Seen”

Through Aug. 27. Tapp’s Outpost. 713 Saluda Ave. outpostartsspace.org.