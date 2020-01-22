Wednesday 22

Local painter NikO’s pairs a refined attention to detail with a flare for the fantastical, something which comes across whether his attention is turned to panoramic landscapes or simple portraiture. For his Acqua Alta show at 701 Whaley, which opened earlier this month and will be celebrated today with a free reception that runs from 6 to 8 p.m, he’s exclusively featuring evocative scenes from one of his favorite muses, the canal-laden floating city of Venice. The exhibit will be up through February 22. Visit facebook.com/nikoartonline for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 23

Holy crap, it’s the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. That somehow seems like both a long time ago and way too recently for comfort. To celebrate the anniversary, the McKissick Museum has created an exhibit called A Woman’s Right that hits close to home. It tells the stories of women from 1801 to the present who fought for their rights on the University of South Carolina campus, including the right to enroll, to live on campus, to participate in sports, and to have control over their bodies and lives. The opening reception for A Woman’s Right starts at 5:30 p.m. this evening and includes a curator-led gallery talk at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Visit sc.edu for more info. — Vincent Harris

Honoring one of the oldest and most American of musical traditions, this Old Timey Open Jam at Curiosity Coffee Bar harnesses the shared language and canon of the folk songbook to allow pickers and strummers of all skills and walks of life to come together and find common cause over three chords and the truth. Even when it’s rough around the edges, it still feels right. Jam starts at 5:30 p.m. Go to curiositycoffeebar.com to find out more. — Kyle Petersen

Friday 24

Columbia Baroque welcomes interpretive dancer Paige Whitley-Bauguess this evening to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the birth of Johann Heinrich Schmelzer. As part of the Love in Many Guises: La Belle Danse event at the USC School of Music Recital Hall, Whitley-Bauguess will perform a series of dances to the music of Lully, Schmelzer and Telemann. Mezzo soprano Brittnee Siemon will also be singing selections from the opera Armide as a complement to Whitley-Bauguess’ dances. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit columbiabaroque.org to learn more. — Vincent Harris

Joel Byars promises comedy for everyone (he runs a clean comedy workshop and teaches a kids’ comedy camp, too), so don’t expect any of the George Carlin-denoted seven dirty words to come out of his mouth when he takes the stage at the Comedy Closet tonight. The Atlanta comedian yuks it up at 8 p.m.; tickets are $10. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Saturday 25

Charles Bradley: Soul of America starts with the happy ending: It opens with the late soul singer, already 62 years old, on the precipice of releasing his debut record, No Time For Dreaming, on the vaunted Daptone Records soul imprint. It softens the hardships that follow — Bradley living on the New York City subway system as a teenager, surviving a near-fatal allergic reaction and grieving his murdered brother, all while slaving away as a James Brown impersonator — but makes them no less harrowing to watch. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the documentary at 9:30 p.m. as part of its Sound & Vision series; singer Katrina Patrice performs before the film. Tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Jake Shimabukuro can play the hell out of the ukulele. In fact, he’s considered a virtuoso on the instrument. Yes that is a thing, and he’s like some kind of speed-metal guitarist on the uke. He can handle jazz, pop, classical and everything else on the damn thing. He can even hook it up to effects pedals and looping machines and become his own ukulele symphony. Shimabukuro brings his mad uke skills to the Newberry Opera House this evening at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $65. Get more info at newberryoperahouse.com — Vincent Harris

Sunday 27

You’ve got to be a badass to rock one name, right? Prince, Cher, Bono, all great champions, all badasses. And before she became a comedian, one-name-haver Dominique worked the night shift as a postal worker in Washington, D.C., so she’s seen some stuff. Dominique left the post office to become a true tell-it-like-it-is comedian and hasn’t looked back since, performing around the country, sharing stages with Mike Epps and Tracy Morgan and working with Tom Joyner. Dominique takes the stage at the Comedy House at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $15. Head over to comedyhouse.us for more info. — Vincent Harris

Monday 27

Violinist Ari Streisfeld and pianist Phillip Bush are chamber musicians of rare quality, so to get a chance to hear them take on Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 10 (in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday) in a warm-sounding room like the USC School of Music Recital Hall is a legitimate treat. The fact that it’s free to boot? Columbia is truly spoiled. Streisfeld also performs a piece by Italian bass virtuoso Stefano Scodanibbio. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at music.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen

Tuesday 28

Yes, there’s the State Street area in West Columbia, where you can eat at Black Rooster or Cafe Strudel, take in a raucous rock show at New Brookland Tavern, or puff a stogie on The Cigar Box’s spacious porch. But State Street also extends into Cayce, where it is festooned with other cool businesses. Highlighting this fact is the purpose of tonight’s Stroll on State, wherein folks are encouraged to wander between Lexington Avenue and Railroad Street, exploring spots such as the new Piecewise Coffee Co., Swatch Graphics, State of the Art Gallery and Potter Studio and the Cayce outpost of the neighborhood bar and eatery Henry’s. Find out more about the stroll, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., at

caycesc.gov. — Jordan Lawrence

Wednesday 29

Given the sensitive topics Dave Chappelle always throws his comedy at, it’s impossible to check your politics at the door. But it’s especially so tonight — the button-pushing, onstage-smoking stand-up of Chappelle’s Show renown (and infamy, depending on how you feel about him walking away from it after two seasons and change) performs at the Township Auditorium, with proceeds going to Andrew Yang, the Democratic presidential hopeful that Chappelle has endorsed and is campaigning for in South Carolina. Though, at this point, it doesn’t really matter if you’re with Dave in the Yang Gang — any secondary-market tickets you scrounge up for the currently sold out 7 p.m. show won’t put more money into political coffers. More info available at thetownship.org. — Jordan Lawrence