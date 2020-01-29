Thursday 30

To be clear, when we say that Feral Hogs are coming to The Comedy Closet, we don’t mean that real angry pigs will be herding into the club and making a mess. It’s the name under which comedians Ari Kobler, Bridgette Martin and Hilliary Begley have teamed up for an evening of tart-but-sweet Southern-style laughs. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets are $7. Head over to thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Friday 31

The Jasper Project is up to its usual tricks this week — namely, throwing celebrations that trumpet the work of local artists. This year’s JAY Awards at The White Mule double as a Mardi Gras Ball, so expect an especially merry and boisterous scene as Jasper hands out Artist of the Year honors across a variety of disciplines. A pair of bright local musical talents — the prodigiously skilled fiddler and singer Kiristen Harris (of The Boomtown Trio) and the engaging and emotive singer-songwriter Katie Leitner (of Say Femme) — perform, and for a little extra — $75 instead of the standard entry price of of $20 ($15 in advance) — you can arrive at 6 p.m. for an intimate reception with the JAY finalists. The proper festivities kick off at 7 p.m. For more info, head to jasperproject.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Saturday 1

Have you watched the Scripps National Spelling Bee lately? That junk’s gotten hard. The winning word in the 1999 bee? “Logorrhea.” In 2019? Eight kids won, and they spelled “auslaut,” “erysipelas,” “bougainvillea,” “aiguillette,” “pendeloque,” “palama,” “cernuous” and “odylic” to get to that eight-way tie. It’s doubtful that the Columbia Spells adult spelling bee will reach that hard into its copy of the unabridged Webster's Third New International Dictionary for competition words, but, uh, maybe start looking over Scripps’ Words of the Champions just in case. The bee, a benefit for the Columbia Children’s Theatre, starts at 7 p.m.; a happy hour starts at 6 p.m. in the theater’s home base within the Richland Mall. Tickets are $15, and you can register a team of three for $100; visit columbiachildrenstheatre.com for more information.

In the early-’70s, a group of misfit students at the University of Alabama, fueled by surrealism and dadaism, formed an arts enclave with the express purpose of freaking out the squares in their football-mad, dyed-in-the-wool conservative (and Conservative) Southern town. The freakiest operative: the mustachioed, pantsless, face-bandaged, abrasive cultural attack vehicle Fred Lane, a subversive crooner whose music is weird as hell but also swings like nobody’s business. Icepick to the Moon documents his musical misadventures; it screens at the if ART Gallery at 7:30 p.m. Filmmaker Skizz Cyzyk will be on hand for the screening. Admission is $10. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

The annual Lize Wessels Ye Olde Pub Night is the traditional shindig/fundraiser for the Columbia Music Festival Association, the venerable arts nonprofit with a performance space on Pulaski Street. While the venue’s typical black box performances tend toward dance and theatre, the CMFA is in a decidedly more casual and convivial mood for pub night, with authentic English food and drink included in a night that also features a darts tournament and raffle prizes. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at door), and the event runs from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Check out the CMFA’s Facebook page for more info. — Kyle Petersen

The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is a thing that doesn’t happen all that often these days — a legitimate jazz big band made up of powerhouse instrumental talents. Amos Hoffman, Bert Ligon, Dick Goodwin, Mark Rapp, Lauren Meccia, Reggie Sullivan and more regularly populate the small-orchestra-sized crew rallied by stalwart local saxophonist Robert Gardiner. Tonight at the Harbison Theatre, they present a program with a theme and title that hit right at the heart of the ensemble’s reason for being: The Art of the Big Band. The 7:30 p.m. concert costs $25. Head to harbisontheatre.org for further details. — Jordan Lawrence

Sunday 2

Football fans, rejoice! And sports loathers, make a mad face! It’s Super Bowl Sunday. And whether you watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs with excitement or dread, you might as well do it at a fun spot with good friends and yummy food and drink. The newly opened Craft and Draft Irmo (starting at 2 p.m.), River Rat Brewery (starting at 10 a.m.) and The Casual Pint in Lexington (starting at 6:30 p.m.) are all hosting watch parties, among others. Go sports ball! — Jordan Lawrence

Monday 3

Among the many popular events that John Gibson and Soda City Stand Up have brought to the Columbia Area, the weekly comedy open mics on Monday at New Brookland Tavern have been the most consistent. And they still are — they’re just not at the same spot. The open mic nights happen now at Gibson’s new club, The Comedy Closet, a short drive down Meeting Street from New Brookland. Admission is free, and the laughs (or at least the attempts at inspiring them) start at 8 p.m. More info is available at thecomedycloset.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 4

The McKissick Museum brings Black History Month into sharp local focus with tonight’s Celebration of African-American Women’s History event, a discussion of the history of African-American women on the University of South Carolina campus and their influence on the school through the decades. Nikky Finney, the John H. Bennett, Jr. Endowed Professor of Creative Writing and Southern Letters, and Dr. Henrie D. Monteith Treadwell, Research Professor of Community Health and Preventative Medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine will lead the discussion, and it’s free, with a reception beginning at 7 p.m. Visit sc.edu for more info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 5

Hidden in Plain Sight is the latest event from the Columbia Design League and is centered around wayfinding — you know, how you find our way around in the world. It’s a more compelling and fascinating topic than it might seem on the surface, largely because there are so many different forms and variations in approach and design in wayfinding. Chris Rogers from the Miami design studio Yazi gives the main lecture, which is $10 but free to CDL members and hosted by the Columbia Museum of Art. Light hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine served at 6; talk starts at 7 p.m. More info available at columbiamuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen

Nas’ Illmatic was an instant classic upon its release in 1994; it spearheaded New York’s post-Chronic hip-hop renaissance and, 25 years later, it’s still the record on which the Brooklyn rapper’s reputation rests. The film Time Is Illmatic dives deep into the making of the record, documenting the social conditions that influenced its creation and its enduring sociopolitical outlook, which encapsulates the collective angst of young black men searching for a voice in America. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the documentary at 6:30 p.m. as part of its Black Stories: Real Fiction series; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall