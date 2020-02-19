Columbia event highlights: Feb. 19-27

Wednesday 19

The South Korean film Parasite is back the Nickelodeon Theatre after dominating the Oscars, winning four awards, including Best Picture. In two special showings, the second of which is today at 5 p.m., the film will be shown in black and white. Bong Joon-ho’s latest is part black comedy, part thriller, part commentary on social class, focusing on the poor Kim family’s gradual leeching of a wealthy family, before the movie twists itself during an outrageous and affecting third act. Tickets are $11. Find more info at nickelodeon.org. — David Clarey

Thursday 20

Although it’s part of the Nickelodeon’s Sound of Silence silent film series, this screening of the 1920 German horror film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a particularly special event. Organized in conjunction with the Columbia Museum of Art’s sci-fi/horror exhibition It’s Alive (on loan from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett’s private collection), the museum hosts a happy hour at 6 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. screening at the Nick, which will feature musical accompaniment from composer George Fetner and his new music friends in the Wired Music collective. Tickets are $20 ($15 for members of the theatre or museum). Find out more at columbiamuseum.org or nickelodeon.org. — Kyle Petersen

Comedian Billy Anderson has done a crap-ton of stuff for a good ole Augusta, South Carolina boy. He’s written for cracked.com, made the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, released an Amazon Prime comedy special called America’s Sweetheart, and he pops up occasionally on the SiriusXM show Sounds Like America. Anderson will be putting that experience to use at The Comedy Closet at 8 p.m. tonight, along with special guest Mike Masilotti and host Steven Tye. Tickets are $15 ($10 in advance). Visit thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Friday 21

The Columbia City Ballet continues its Main Stage dinner-and-dancing series tonight at the Main Street dinner and event space Main Course; the intimate series features handpicked selections from the venerable dance troupe’s current full-length productions. The event starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $25, and there’s a $10 food and drink minimum on top of that. Visit columbiacityballet.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

The Auntie Karen Foundation presents the 16th installment of it Legends of Concert Series tonight at the Koger Center, and, as per usual, the concert packs some R&B firepower. Tonight’s headliners: Stephanie Mills, the star of the original Broadway run of The Wiz, from where she got her signature song, “Home”; and Peabo Bryson, the Greenville-born singer with a knack for love duets. The concert starts at 8 p.m.; tickets run from $57 to $125. Head to auntiekaren.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Saturday 22

In another celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the South Carolina Philharmonic features guest artist Phillip Bush on piano for a performance of the musical giant’s first piano concerto alongside pieces from Dvorak and contemporary composer John Fitz Rogers. The pairing of Bush’s consummate skill and the Philharmonic’s sharp professionalism is not to be missed. This Koger Center concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $16 to $50. — Kyle Petersen

Sunday 23

Hey, did y’all sign Beethoven’s birthday card yet? We’re pretty sure it’s in the breakroom. You should really get on that because the guy’s only gonna turn 250 once, right? After you’ve come up with something witty to write, check out the Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s program “Beethoven & Birthdays,” at the Harbison Theatre, which celebrates Ludwig van’s big day with performances of the 5th Symphony, Romance No. 1 for Violin & Orchestra and more. The show begins at 3:30 p.m., and while admission is free, donations are encouraged. We think they’re taking up a collection to get Beethoven a cake. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Monday 24

Tonight, Gamecock Recovery, a University of South Carolina substance abuse prevention and education program, will screen a film that tackles those issues in a Palmetto State setting. Ocean Boulevard takes place in Myrtle Beach, and it blurs the lines between fiction and documentary, telling the story of a heroin addict named Jonathan who has relapsed and begun a dark downward spiral. The film, inspired by true stories of addiction and recovery, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Russell House, and there will be a Q&A with the director and one of the actors afterwards. Admission is free. Visit sc.edu for more info. — Vincent Harris

Tuesday 25

It takes a lot of training to go to space, but it takes zero training to head to the Newberry Opera House today for an event co-hosted by astronaut Don Thomas (one of only four humans to have flown the Space Shuttle Columbia as many as three times) and Janet Ivey from Janet’s Planet, an educational program designed to teach young children about health, science and the history of this planet. Together, they’ll unveil the Opera House’s 2020 Astronaut Camp, which studies the real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and it’s free, but sign-in is required upon arrival. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Even though the museum’s main gallery is displaying an exhibition curated by noted metal guitarist Kirk Hammett, today’s Chamber Music on Main performance at the Columbia Museum of Art doesn’t tackle any Metallica songs, S&M-style. Rather, the series sticks to its guns, with pianist and series director Andrew Armstrong leading a quartet through works by Haydn, Mendelssohn, Marais, Martin, Ravel, Barber and Paganini. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is preceded by a 6 p.m. happy hour; tickets are $42 for nonmembers, $35 for members and $5 for students. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday 26

Organized and hosted by the Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church ministry, the International Festival of the Midlands kicks off its multi-day celebration today with a special performance by the Grammy-winning African Children’s Choir. The choir’s performers range in age from 7 to 11 and are from a range of African countries. Its performances are culturally rich celebrations of traditional instrumentation and choreography, making it a fitting kick-off for a festival commemorating the 400 years since African slaves first arrived on these shores. Show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Find out more at interfestacc.app.rsvpify.com. — Kyle Petersen