Wednesday 8

Starting tonight, New Brookland Tavern transforms its regular Acoustic Night into a weekly competition. Through Jan. 22, competitors at the Wednesday happening will play to qualify for a final round on Jan. 30. First place gets $250, so you can anticipate many of the town’s usual bar-strumming suspects and some less-than-usual ones (Ruba Say of the rambunctiously indie-rocking Cosmic Rays will be among the combatants during tonight’s opening round). Cover charge for the 8 p.m. event is $3. Head to newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 9

Good grief, are there going to be a lot of musical masters on stage at the Newberry Opera House for the Stringing & Singing event. Acclaimed violinist Sonia Lee will provide the “stringing” part, playing alongside pianist Steve Wogaman, president of The Chamber Music Society of Detroit. The “singing” will be courtesy of the Newberry College Singers, under the direction of Chris Sheppard. The program, which benefits the Newberry Strings Program, will include material by Bach, Brahms and other iconic composers. Showtime is 7 p.m., and tickets are $20, $10 for students. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

The popular Columbia Down Under behind-the-scenes tour presented by Historic Columbia is back tonight at 6 p.m., giving attendees a peek at the shops, bars and restaurants that populated the basement level of Main Street’s Arcade Mall in the ’70s. That area infamously fell into seedy ill-repute before shuttering in 1977 and falling into disrepair, although the current property owners have new hopes for the space. Tickets are $35 for Historic Columbia members, with wine, beer and light hors d’oeuvres included. Find out more at historiccolumbia.org. — Kyle Petersen

Friday 10

We all know that there’s no better combination than flightless birds and reading, right? And that’s what the Irly Bird, a visor-wearing rooster who hangs out at Grand Hen Station, is all about. In the Irly Bird Books series, he and his wing-ed friends teach kids about reading, language arts, math, science, social studies and health skills. And they’ll do that live at Township Auditorium today, handing out all kinds of life lessons, doing a meet-and-greet after the show and, we guess laying eggs maybe? The Irly Bird Books Literacy & Stem live show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets run from $25 to $42. Visitthetownship.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 11

Rather than recounting grisly murders set to film noir soundtracks, Columbia’s WIKID podcast, hosted by comedians Ryan Easterbrooks and Ryan Pichoff, goes down the Wikipedia rabbit hole, diving into all manner of subtopics within topics and riffing on everything in sight. The Ryans will put on a live version of the WIKID podcast at The Comedy Closet tonight, with live music from The Bustercups, and you’ll need to stay on your toes, because they’re planning on some audience interaction as well. Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is $5. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Sunday 12

Did you know that ikebana, or kadō, is the Japanese art of flower arrangement and is one of the three classical Japanese arts of refinement? Yeah, we didn’t either. Turns out that more than 1,000 schools teach it in Japan alone. There’s a local Ikebana International Chapter in Columbia, too, and their fastidious work will be on display this Sunday at the Columbia Museum Art, with the chapter showcasing arrangements inspired by pieces in Van Gogh and His Inspirations. Admission is free, with the flower arrangements showing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 13

As a University of North Carolina grad who has endured Dook [sic for fandom’s sake] marching to the NCAA basketball championship during a down year for my precious Tar Heels, I will feel your pain tonight, dear Gamecocks, as the Clemson Tigers play those other kitties from LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Whether you choose to watch — I recommend doing so surrounded by good friends who will root against Clemson as vociferously as you choose to, and to do so with a good beer, perhaps at a local spot like Craft and Draft or Columbia Craft Brewing Company — or avoid it — I hear good things about that new Little Women adaptation, if you’re looking for something especially opposite to football — know you have my sympathies. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 14

Based on a 1981 book by Vito Russo and narrated by Lily Tomlin, The Celluloid Closet details how the representation of homosexuals increased and evolved in the first 100 years of cinema. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens the film at 6:30 p.m. as part of its For the Record film series; admission is $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday 15

The Carolina Saxophone Quartet, led by longtime University of South Carolina music faculty member Clifford Leaman, will be presenting an eclectic array of works by Astor Piazzolla, Ida Gotkovsky, John Fitz Rogers, Gyorgy Ligeti and Paquito D’Rivera. Seeing an all-sax quartet is a rare treat, showcasing both the power and (literal and figurative) range of an instrument that runs the gamut from baritone to soprano and straddles the woodwind-brass divide. The performance goes from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the USC School of Music Recital Hall. Admission is free. Find out more at music.usc.edu. — Kyle Petersen