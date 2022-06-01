Columbia entrepreneur behind SWIFF store wants to create lifestyle brand for South Carolina

A weathered, peeling basketball sits among a rainbow of colorful bucket hats on a table in the lifestyle clothing store SWIFF on Harden Street. It fit with other nostalgic pieces in the store, like a silver record player and a cassette tape player. They’re a reminder of the influences of childhood in the owner Ashanti Thomas’ work.

“You look back and just miss certain things from when you were a kid,” said Thomas, the store’s owner. “Everybody seemed like you had a basketball like that, just an outside basketball.”

The basketball and surrounding articles are decorations for the store that opened in late February, but they also show the nostalgic, colorful style and intentions Thomas has to create something that South Carolina, and particularly Columbia, doesn’t have — an iconic fashion lifestyle brand. Thomas’s store SWIFF sells original clothing that he mainly designs himself and features a coffee, wine and beer bar.

The 24-year-old business owner and fashion designer is striving for a specific profile for his business that tends to be prevalent in larger cities. In the modern world of fashion, social media trends and virality combine to create brands that go beyond a product. It’s something to wear, but it's also a brand with enough pull in other elements of lifestyle — decoration, clothing, online presence — that it can become a cultural, and often financial, phenomenon.

With that goal in mind, Thomas also uses the store as an opportunity to build a following for the brand through hosting events, like a mimosa brunch or an upcoming rap cipher event, in hopes to someday foster that.

SWIFF's wares are typically sweatshirts and t-shirts and feature swirling fonts and color hues reminiscent of vintage clothing, with most products being in $50 to $90 range, similar to brands like Calvin Klein or KITH. For the clothes, he designs all the styles and artwork himself, with the occasional outsourcing.

While SWIFF's clothes might seem to be most accurately pegged as “street-wear,” Thomas avoids that classification — and a high fashion descriptor too. He sees the brand somewhere between companies like Ralph Lauren or Fear of God, he said, with his clothes being a cross between trendy and stylish, mixed with quality and functionality.

One of his biggest inspirations, he said, is Aimé Leon Dore, a popular lifestyle brand from New York that plays with nostalgic, vintage styles and can’t be “pigeonholed” into a category or product, according to a description from Grailed.com.

“I just make stuff that I would wear,” said Thomas. “If it comes to me, I’ll design it. And then, everything in life is getting inspired by something else. So I might see another article of clothing and be like ‘hmm, I like those colors’ or ‘I like something about that shirt.’”

This store is a first step in starting a “South Carolina brand,” but it is also Thomas’s first foray with SWIFF in Columbia. The SWIFF store opened in February of this year in the previously empty storefront that housed a Super Cuts, but Thomas has been building it since his undergrad at Clemson in 2017.

Before the store, Thomas sold exclusively through a SWIFF pop-up stand that made regular appearances at Soda City and other locations. His pop-up — a large, customized truck with noticeably white coloring and full windows for walls — has a similar look to the white and golds of the store.

As SWIFF has graduated from a pop-up to storefront with employees, Thomas said that, while he views it in its infancy, it has managed to make good impressions and sales with customers. They’ve been particularly successful with customers wandering into the store from curiosity.

On May 18, one person walked into the store with two friends after recognizing the brand from Soda City. The trio described the clothes as quality looking with a very clean feel — even expensive.

They said this sort of store is a “rare find” and agreed Columbia doesn’t have a similar fashion brand.

“This is something you would see in Charlotte or Atlanta,” said Dante Joyner, a Columbia resident who perused the shelves.

A few blocks away on Harden Street is essentially the only other locally-owned streetwear fashion store in Columbia, ColaKicks. It’s a streetwear retailer that began with two USC students in their apartment and has become popular among the city’s sneaker community, with the store primarily buying and reselling popular sneakers.

ColaKicks also sells clothes from other brands, local and national, in the store. When SWIFF was still only a pop-up, Thomas would sell his products at ColaKicks and occasionally hold a pop-up outside the store.

Owners of ColaKicks and SWIFF both said that there isn’t a fashion scene in Columbia, save for corporate shops or local women’s fashion boutiques.

There’s stores like Urban Outfitters, a large corporate retailer, or a store on Gervais called ABP, which sells designer streetwear fashion from brands like Comme Des Garcons or Billionaires Boys Club, said Joseph Scarlett, a ColaKicks business partner. But that’s a far cry from the type of brand and following Thomas is hoping for.

“It's cool because before (SWIFF) we didn't really have anything like that,” Scarlett said.

To Scarlett, SWIFF's variety of locally made fashion essentials — t-shirts, sweatpants, hoodies, crewnecks, bucket hats, tank-tops, shorts — make it poised for success. He said it can offer a style of clothes that ColaKicks and other Columbia shops don't.

Not that SWIFF isn't getting a helping hand as well, though. Scarlett said he regularly sends customers to the store when they're seeking clothing other than the high-end streetwear fashion that ColaKicks can’t offer.

“We've always looked out for him. He's always looked out for us. Yeah, he’s definitely come a long way. And I think people really kind of are starting to notice that, he's definitely getting the spotlight he’s always kind of deserved,” Scarlett said.