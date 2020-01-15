Where does reality end and abstraction begin — or vice versa?

That seems to be the question Wim Roefs is asking in The Shape of Things, the new exhibition he curated at 701 Center for Contemporary Art.

The show brings together 13 South Carolina artists whose styles can be tricky at times.

“Some of the work has clear representational elements but on certain levels can read as abstract or even non-objective,” according to a 701 CCA press release. “Other works are mostly abstract but trigger associations with the representational world. The exhibition plays with the relative nature of abstraction and non-objectivity on the one hand and representation and figuration on the other.”

“The works in it sort of blur the line between abstraction and representation,” says 701 CCA Executive Director Allison Cicero Moore. “There’s a big movement, of course, in modern and contemporary art for things to be abstract, but it’s interesting to see it carried through in so much work that’s present in South Carolina.”

Artists included in the exhibition are Daniel Bare (Central), Nick Boismenu (Columbia), Mark Brosseau (Greenville), Sharon Campbell (Travelers Rest), Betsy Chaffin (Okatie), Mike Dwyer (Columbia), Tolulope Filani (Orangeburg), Morgan Kinne (Charleston), Liz Rundorff Smith (Greenville), Melissa Stang (Columbia), Kathleen Thum (Central), Brittany Watkins (Columbia) and John Wright (Estill).

Besides being 701 CCA’s board chair, Roefs is also the longtime proprietor of the if ART Gallery in the Vista. It’s there, in his airy upstairs work space — where the walls are decked with modern art paintings and lined with oversized art books — that he explains his vision for The Shape of Things.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times:The Shape of Things is set at the crossroads between two radically different styles of art. How did the idea come about?

Wim Roefs: I’ve always, just by experience, seen those crossroads. Being in the arts and dealing with art every day, you see a lot of artists who either are constantly on the fence, if you like, between representation and abstraction or, really, they’re not on the fence — to them, it’s literally not a dividing line. They’re not two different things. They actually treat them as happening at the same time, which makes perfect sense.

If you go in a forest and you look up a tree and you see all these leaves, if you would crop part of that you would have essentially something that would read on some level as abstraction, maybe non-objective, but it would have great energy. Then you’d take a closer look and say, “Oh, it’s leaves.”

The show will feature stuff that has a clearly representational, figurative element that nevertheless invites a reading as an abstract, even non-objective, piece, and things that seem to be entirely non-objective but that, nevertheless, once you look at it with a particular eye will invite you to read it in more concrete terms.

Are the artists in the show generally identified with one style or the other?

The whole range. They all have an abstract quality and they all suggest, at some level, something that is, if you like, more complete, that’s representational — if only of a mood, if only in a poetic sense, perhaps.

Were there enough South Carolina artists to choose from?

That was not a problem. There were several artists whom I could have included that I didn’t, simply because of space. I could have included more if I had fewer works per artist, but with a group show like this, I still like to have every artist have a decent presence, have at least three or four pieces. But I don’t think I would have had much trouble doubling the number of artists if I would have wanted to.

Is it tough being an abstract artist in South Carolina in 2020? I guess this gets back to that old question of whether a person’s art is salable enough.

For the show, that is of no concern to me. To judge whether art is good or not, that is of no concern to me either. In terms of an artist, a modernist artist, a contemporary artist, surviving in South Carolina, of being able to make a living — well, I would imagine for most of them it is really hard. I would also imagine it’s no better in Georgia.

Is there an audience?

There’s definitely an audience for it, but never forget that art audiences do not necessarily translate into buying art audiences. There’s a huge discrepancy for all kinds of reasons why people don’t buy art, but I think in terms of interest and appreciation, there’s an audience for it, absolutely.

What: The Shape of Things

Where: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St.

When: Jan. 15-March 1

More: 803-779-4571, 701cca.org

Opening reception Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation for non-members