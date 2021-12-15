Columbia comic book artist Sanford Greene's work adapted, featured in Hollywood

Sanford Greene has been unimaginably busy.

The Columbia-based artist's Eisner Award-winning comic "Bitter Root," co-founded with writers Chuck Brown and David Walker, is being made into a movie. The film produced by Ryan Coogler (director of "Black Panther") recruited Oscar winner Regina King to direct, and is scheduled to start shooting next year.

The comic follows a Black family of monster hunters, set during the Harlem Renaissance.

Then this past week, the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Part One) showcases artwork by Greene (and other things about the movie he declined to discuss).

Greene is a 49-year-old Greeleyville, S.C., native now residing in Columbia, who has been a name in the industry for years with fans of celebs and hip-hoppers alike. To add to his busy schedule, he's also planning to do a Masterclass for upper-level illustration students at his alma mater Benedict College.

Free Times caught up with him about his recent endeavors and hold a council over beverages and snacks with Westside Gunn music playing on Apple Music.

Free Times: What was the inception of 'Bitter Root' and the intent to make it an all-Black character book?

Sanford Greene: Trump. The elections. The social unrest in this country and feeling helpless to some degree, or at least, feeling harassed. Feeling like something needs to be done. Because what this is, it wasn't an awakening, but it was an awakening, not so much of "how did this happen?" but rather "it was bound to happen." We have to put this through the fire now, our contribution. We thought it would be interesting to look at some of those moments in this country and use that for creating leverage for our series, putting it during the Harlem Renaissance.

For you all to decide to do a deliberately Black piece of work, was there any fear, I wouldn't say retaliation from the industry but a fear there not being an —

An audience?

Not just an audience, but an embracing of it.

The comic industry audience — I'm being quite blunt about it — is 30-to-40-year-old white males. It's the core audience, comic books side. But when you think about pop culture and how comics are the zeitgeist of pop culture now. But none of these folks outside of the comic industry (are) really collecting the comics, but they are fans of the concepts, ideas, stories, and characters. So, we knew we had the audience; we just had to convince them to buy comic books now. We went all over the country, promoted our ideas at conventions, universities, book stores.

We knew we couldn't just rely on the traditional industry; we had to go outside of that. So, instead of comic conventions, we did universities. Instead of a trade show, or just those things, we do interviews on Black radio, hip-hop radio with DJ Eclipse on Sirius XM, and Shade 45. That audience loves this stuff but not your average Wednesday Warriors; that's people that buy comics when they come out on Wednesdays.

How important is it to have someone like Ryan Coogler produce the film and Regina King direct 'Bitter Root,' and what's the significance of that impact have on you being an artist from South Carolina?

It's very significant to have them on it. I am very conscious of how the narrative is set here, and I embrace that narrative. This is an all-Black creatives and creative team. The same thing people when they saw 'Black Panther' and saw a majority Black cast, and we saw the response on social media. People of color, you could sense a feeling of enthusiasm and a kind of euphoric energy. We noticed that as a seed to open the door for more Black creatives. Having a Black producer and director is great, but it's also Coogler and Regina King. It's special.

Sitting during the interview is Kevin Roché, another Columbia-based illustrator in Greene's orbit. With illustrations and caricatures featured on MLB broadcasts and Instagram pages of people like sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

When we talk about the impact of being a South Carolina artist, I wanted to bring up Sanford's open-arms approach of being involved with your work over the years. Tell us about your relationship with Sanford.

Kevin Roché: We had a mutual friend Marcum Core (Midi Marc); he told Sanford, "I know a guy that's pretty good at drawing, like you to meet him." I was new to taking art seriously, and the fact I could talk to someone that worked at Marvel and DC and have actual valuable insight. Just to be able to come and speak to him about anything, it's just inspiration. I went to school at USC for art, but to have an opportunity to have someone in the industry to offer a template for what to do, that's everything.

For the mentoring work you did with Kevin, did you do that because you didn't have that when you started your career?

Greene: I had it, but not from someone in the industry. I always credit Tyrone Geter for the one that broke me down the most.

For people that don't know—

Tyrone Geter is a world-renowned artist. He retired from being a professor at Benedict College, and he was my mentor and my teacher. He helped me to start to understand getting my artwork published and seen. I was doing local things here and there, and that's fine, but I wanted to do comics. He didn't do comics but children's books. And he understands the publishing aspect and how to get your portfolio seen and be practical. He put me on to illustrators, not just comic book illustrators. In my mind, if someone didn't draw Spider-Man, I wasn't checking.

Well, that's a great segue. This new Spider-Man trailer came out, and I saw your artwork in the trailer. Tell me about your involvement in this leg of the Spider-Man franchise. How important do you think this is for the work you're doing and bringing visibility to artists in Columbia?

I um...man, this thing right here...*sigh* It really is a dream come true. Seeing Spider-Verse turn into what it became. I wanted to do comics and animation; I just knew I liked it. I knew things I loved could be seamless. I love hip-hop, I love comics, and to see those things come together.

Is there anything you can tell us about what else you have for this new Spider-Man movie?

(Blank stare)

So, something I have to wait and see?

Yep.

The last question, you've been featured at the CMA's exhibit '22 South Carolinians'. What does that mean to get recognition at home?

It's a great honor. We do things that get attention worldwide, but it's always essential for me to have that respect for what I do at home. That's what's important.