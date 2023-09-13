Columbia City Ballet rebrands as South Carolina Ballet, focuses attention statewide

Columbia City Ballet is expanding its image and brand to span the entire state.

The 63-year-old ballet company on Main Street is now South Carolina Ballet — a move artistic director William Starrett said better honors the ballet’s legacy and poses it for growth.

It also will clear up confusion for the company that tours the U.S. regularly. When the company performs in Chicago, Starrett said they have to specify that they’re the Columbia City Ballet of South Carolina.

“I think we had no idea that when it went professional, how much touring we would do,” Starrett told the Free Times. “It just gets confusing because there are 29 different Columbias in the United States.”

Starrett hopes the change establishes the state as an arts hub too — letting the rest of the country know South Carolina does have a professional company, and showcasing the artistic talent and diversity within it.

“The different cities that we perform in, it gives them pride. Columbia is our base and it's the capital and it's our heart,” Starrett said. “But when we go to Hartsville, they can brag that their state ballet was in their city.”

The company has performed in 50 cities across the state, and plans to tour again this season following a successful 2022-2023 season. The company performed for more than 23,000 patrons within South Carolina and a tour of five states, according to data provided by the ballet.

South Carolina Ballet’s pandemic recovery shows in its ticket sales, which grew 24 percent year-over-year in the 22-23 fiscal year and 49 percent in the year prior.

The rebrand also reinforces the company’s educational outreach mission. The company’s educational program that shows hourlong, curriculum-based ballets has reached more than half-a-million children across the state, Starrett said.

Children can see the show during a school field trip, and if they fill out a coloring page and come back with their family, the family gets a free ticket to see a full-length ballet.

What to expect from South Carolina Ballet this season

South Carolina Ballet still plans to deliver a season with a mix of traditional and modern ballets Starrett’s known for creating and directing.

The company will perform "Snow White" in the spring, the weekend before Disney’s live-action take on the classic is slated to hit theaters. Motown Ballet will return, a ballet the company premiered two years ago, celebrating the specialized soul music Motown Records brought to radios in the 1960s.

“I wanted to bring it back because it was so popular and Motown, I just love that music and the celebration of that music and how it's so traditionally American,” Starrett said.

Starrett is creating a new ballet this year as well: Elvis Ballet, which will feature live music from local trumpeter, composer and ColaJazz founder Mark Rapp.

“I think, in the South, they've always embraced Elvis; and what I love about all this is his music is diverse,” Starrett said. “He has the gospel and the rock and the ballads, and so it'll be a fantastic evening for the audience.”

But before all of that, the season kicks off with a couple of Columbia classics.

South Carolina Ballet expects crowds to don Halloween costumes and flock to the Koger Center to enjoy "Dracula: Ballet with a Bite" this fall. The company will also perform the "Nutcracker" for two weekends in December.

Here’s South Carolina Ballet’s full 2023-2024 season lineup: