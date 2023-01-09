Columbia Children's Theatre announces move to West Columbia

After over a decade at its current location, the Columbia Children's Theatre is picking up stakes moving across the river.
The long-running company is vacating its home at the Richland Mall following the sale of that building last week. Their new home will be at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center in West Columbia.
"The mall has been under contract probably six times since we’ve been in here and its never gone through," said CCT Artistic Director Jerry Stevenson. "Once the sale went through we got [notified that] they weren’t going to renew our lease because as they start construction, they don’t want kids running around."
In spite of the unceremonious end of the location, Stevenson says that it's far from a rushed decision. The company has been in talks to move out to a West Columbia space for several years.
"It wasn’t as quick as it looks," he shared. "We had already scheduled some of our classes out there before we got the news."
The theater has been living in transit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the Richland Mall. Reconfigurations of the mall in the post-pandemic era left the theater with only one entrance, and that through their backstage area. In response, they began hosting pop-up performances Stevenson called "movable feasts" in venues throughout the area.
That's likely to continue even after the move, with CCT hosting some or all of their performances in their upcoming season at different venues around the city. The company eventually plans to build out their own performance space for their shows, but is unlikely to have a permanent venue before shows begin in September.
The CCT will begin hosting all of its rehearsals and classes in the new space at 1218 Batchelor St. in West Columbia starting on February 1.
"We want to be sure to say thank you to the BLEC and the City of West Columbia for making this investment in the future of our young performers, and to thank you once again for everything that you do for CCT and for the arts in our community," the theater shared in a statement. "Every day we wake up energized to support the next generation of young performers, and without your support that simply would not be possible."