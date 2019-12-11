Santa Claus the Musical celebrates magic and mischief at the North Pole. While the new Columbia Children’s Theatre production may never achieve the iconic status of A Christmas Carol or Frosty the Snowman, it’s likely to delight young audiences up to age eight or so, and leave the adults in attendance with a satisfied smile and a warm feeling inside.

Originally developed in Fort Worth for the Casa Manana Children’s Theatre by playwright Noah Putterman, Santa Claus concerns — not surprisingly — the merry old soul himself (Lee O. Smith) and his plans to retire after a thousand years of service as Santa. Each successive Santa must recruit and train his successor, in this case a nondescript single dad (Alex Cone) whose only seeming qualification is already being named Nick. Still, however directionless Nick’s previous life may have been, he clearly loves his tomboy-ish teen daughter Bea (Illia Dia, alternating with London Saunders), a spunky technogeek who invariably bolsters her father’s often-sagging self-confidence.

Mrs. Claus (an amusing Christyne McClellan), dressed in the casual wear of a suburban New Jersey mall walker, is clearly ready for retirement to warmer climates, but this wouldn’t be holiday entertainment with an accompanying message unless a wrench were tossed into the machinery. Envious Henchy (Charley Krawczyk, alternating with Baker Morrison), Santa’s right-hand elf — dare I say a subordinate Claus? — who thinks he should have been promoted to the position of Father Christmas. Along for the ride are an ensemble of smaller elves, played by young actors from CCT’s YouTheatre program, and led by senior elves Tenchy (Jillian Peltzman), Chirpy (Carol Beis) and Punchy (Toni Moore). An extra treat that’s sure to inspire a barrage of “Awwwwwwwws” from even the crankiest of Scrooges is the appearance of the theater’s youngest tier of performers as the famous eight tiny reindeer.

While the tone of the script and the catchy, bouncy score are undeniably aimed at a primary school audience, I was struck by the predominance of adults in attendance at a recent matinee. My guess would be an average of two parents or grandparents for every young child, along with a smattering of a dozen or more older siblings in their teens. Director Jerry Stevenson’s cast made an impressive point to deliver as professional a performance as possible, so that moms, dads and other family members were still entertained.

The standouts were Cone and Dia, whose duet of mutual support toward the end was quite touching. A flaw within the script is that we never learn enough about Nick and Bea, although they end up rising to the challenge and saving the day. Henchy, on the other hand, had plenty of opportunities to chew the scenery as he turned to the dark side, sabotaging Nick’s training in a sled fight simulator, and shredding children’s letters to Santa in the winkingly named Shred Zeppelin 4000.

It would have been interesting to see what Cone’s youthful exuberance could have done in the role of Henchy, with Krawczyk taking over the more age-appropriate role of Nick, and I would have enjoyed seeing Bea taking a more active role in the North Pole’s new regime, but at a little over an hour, the script could only cover so much territory.

Composers David Christensen and Luke Holloway contributed a nice, toe-tapping score, alternating ballads and guitar-centric pop-rock reminiscent of Top Gun/Footloose-era Kenny Loggins. Costumes by Jerry Stevenson and Donna Harvey were colorful, especially for Tenchy, Punchy and Chirpy, who resembled Yuletide Raggedy Anns. Stephen Bell’s lighting design flooded the stage with vibrant pools of red and green, fading out to reveal the attractive gray interior of Santa’s workshop, decorated with festive molding and trim work that resembled candy canes.

Music Director Paul Lindley’s cast sang to a recorded track, and not everyone was having their best day vocally at the performance I attended, but the ensemble of elves distinguished themselves overall, and the rich voices of Dia and Cone contributed to the larger group numbers in which they appeared.

Although it’s making the rounds in children’s theaters nationwide, Santa Claus the Musical may never make it to Broadway, or receive an animated Disney adaptation. Still, I recommend it as delightful holiday-themed fun for the youngest of theater-goers, with the added assurance that any grownups in attendance won’t regret the experience.

Few adults can resist the umpteenth rerun of the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or avoid the chance to join their children or grandchildren in watching Rudolph light the way for Santa, or are able to flip the channel when Charlie Brown decorates his bedraggled little tree. Yet we don’t necessarily rush out to see anything billed as holiday-themed children’s theater. Perhaps we should.

What:Santa Claus the Musical

Where: Columbia Children’s Theatre, 3400 Forest Drive (inside Richland Mall)

When: Through Dec. 15

Price: $10 ($8 for active duty military, $5 on Saturday, free for children under 3)

More: 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com

Columbia Children’s Theatre will also bring the musical to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech on Dec. 21.