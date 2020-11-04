Columbia Baroque classical music series reinvents Itself for the COVID era

There’s something oddly fitting about the prospect of watching a Columbia Baroque performance from your living room. The group’s raison d'être is to perform and educate the community about the historical instruments and tradition of the Baroque period, which is a time when most performances actually happened in people’s living rooms.

And with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic curtailing cultural offerings, Columbia Barque’s current series will reach virtually into its audience’s homes.

The old Baroque living room performances typically found performers and patrons in close quarters. Still, Erika Cutler, a violinist and board member of Columbia Baroque, said the organization was well-positioned to weather the virus.

“I feel like we've been able to be a bit more flexible,” she explain. “We're not really accountable to a lot of different people, so we were just able to quickly just get our performers online. Everybody was totally willing and excited to do it. I think that was one of the benefits of being small.”

She also pointed out that the organization’s strong focus on education carries through well to an online video series, which increases accessibility and gives them additional visibility as they grow.

The novelty of webcam performances has also led to some unlikely innovations for the tradition-minded group. This Friday’s performance, the second of three virtual fall concerts, will include a decidedly non-traditional version of a Castello sonata, with Cutler joined by her husband David on piano.

“Originally the piece was written for violin and harpsichord,” she offered. “But we don't have a harpsichord in our house. But David is a pianist, and we do have a piano.”

It was, they both admitted, also an opportunity for the husband-and-wife combo to perform together, something which doesn’t happen often given their different specialties.

“I played it on piano, which is not an authentic instrument of the period, but that opens up a whole bunch of opportunities as well as challenges,” David pointed out. “One of the things about piano that's very different is that the tuning is different.”

Baroque instruments are typically tuned a half step lower than modern instruments, so David had to transpose everything. Another challenge was Baroque notation, which is very different from contemporary notation and leaves more to the individual player. For the Cutlers, given their unorthodox approach, this allowed them to get even more creative.

“I drew a lot from jazz and other kinds of influences, used dissonances, things that would not be characteristic for the time period,” David enthused. “We really thought of it as a duo that features both the piano and the Baroque violin. It was really, really fun, but I think it's not subtle. It's a totally reimagined concept. It will not sound like any Baroque piece you've ever heard, even though it's completely based on and inspired by this melody.”

Their approach is an obvious outlier in the program, which otherwise features traditional performances from mezzo-soprano Brittnee Siemen, lutists Guilio Caccini and Hazel Ketchem, and recorder player Jean Hein.

“You can take a chance with this one piece, which is six minutes long with a funny set-up beforehand, then the rest of it will be more kind of familiar,” David said.

The Cutlers are also excited about the video production aspects of the performance. David says he mastered Final Cut Pro over the summer and turned his basement into a video studio in response to the pandemic. Using an iPad and iPhones, their performance will feature a three-camera set-up to offer some additional dynamism.

“I think this is one way in which COVID is making us better,” David posited. “Musicians will have new skills and new ways of sharing their art and better ways of doing that than we have in the past.”

Music for the Comforts of Home: Musica Bella

Nov. 6. 7 p.m. Free. Access via facebook.com/ColumbiaBaroque.