Columbia ballet school seeks to showcase creativity despite pandemic

There’s no question that education has taken a serious hit recently. Schools of all types have struggled to adjust to virtual classes and shifting policies on in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performing arts have suffered, too, with live performance effectively shut down for much of the past year.
Accordingly, arts students have struggled to perfect their craft in an imperfect environment. Dancers from the Southeastern School of Ballet, however, will have the chance to showcase their artistry in a virtual performance entitled “Instinct, Rising Above the Pandemic,” that will also serve as a fundraiser for the school.
“Our faculty and students have been resilient during this time, and we are very thankful to them,” school co-founder and co-director Hillary Krieger-Toth said.
She and her husband, Gabor Toth, met as performers with the Greensboro Ballet in North Carolina, and relocated to Columbia for career opportunities, opening their school in 2006.
The studio offers instruction in classical ballet, as well as jazz, modern and contemporary dance for all ages. Former Southeastern ballet students have been accepted into schools, training programs and professional companies such as London’s Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet School, The American Ballet Theatre, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
But that doesn’t mean the school was immune to the effects of the pandemic.
“2020 was a rough year both with the pandemic and current situations worldwide,” Krieger-Toth said. “We have all been so grateful to have this art form in our lives, and (have) learned to never taken (for granted) what we have, for one day it may not be there.”
“The arts are essential for the human being’s mind, body, and soul. If anything, our students are both mentally and physically stronger from this experience,” she added. “We are (a) studio that loves human beings, and the choreographers and students want to share that love with our community. As our students say, we have a voice through dance and we want to be heard.”
The show’s title, Krieger-Toth explained, is meant to “signify the dancers’ perseverance in the face of adversity, while continuing to display great focus among the many distractions of life.”
Safety measures and protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been assiduously followed, she emphasized. Temperatures are checked and logged, and only students and faculty are currently allowed within the facility. All students wear masks, except when training, and faculty wear masks at all times. There are air purifiers in all three of the school’s studios, and class sizes are limited to allow students to remain six feet apart.
The performance was filmed in a studio at the school's Northeast Columbia location by videographer Michael McClendon. Ticket purchasers will be able to view the production at their choice of Friday or Saturday evening, or Sunday afternoon. The performance will be accompanied by a virtual silent auction.
According to Krieger-Toth, proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Arts Education Fund of the Southeastern Professional School of the Art.
“(It) allows us to provide scholarship funding to the underserved community,” she explained, “to students that are financially limited.”
Southeastern Professional School of Artis set up as a nonprofit in partnership with the Southeastern School of Ballet, designed to provide dance opportunities to at-risk youth and children from low- to moderate-income families. The website details that the initiative helps provide after-school introductory programs to multiple styles of dance at multiple skill levels, along with workshops, seminars and annual performances.
Goals for participants include development of self-expression, sensitivity, empathy and an appreciation for the arts, and increased work ethic, self-esteem and self-respect. Southeastern Professional Art School services are offered free to all participants through corporate and individual funding, including revenue generated from special events such as this virtual performance.
Running about an hour, “Instinct, Rising Above the Pandemic” will feature dancers ages 10 to 24 performing excerpts from the ballet “Coppelia,” along with a Hungarian character piece and two modern pieces.
Terrance Henderson, the school’s director of modern and contemporary dance and one of the featured choreographers, noted that “health and safety are always a priority, and as a faculty we work a lot on healthy mindset as the beginning and root of healthy dancing.”
The recipient of the 2016 Steve G. Morrison Visionary Award for leadership in the arts, Henderson has performed and directed at Trustus Theatre, led Vibrations Dance Company for many years, and has presented performances through his personal brand, TOdanceInc., and as part of the soul music trio IndigoSoul.
“My piece this year is very personal,” Henderson revealed, explaining that his work over the past year has emphasized “restoration and making room for grace.”
Featuring seven advanced level students, his contribution, “Letting Go,” can be seen as a ritual for healing, with “each dancer having the opportunity to ritualize a moment of bravery and truth.
First speaking their own individual things, they are ‘letting go,’” Henderson explained, “and the movements of the piece (represent) a journey through stages of healing and re-connecting, ending with divine trust and ultimately peace.”
“Instinct, Rising Above the Pandemic”
May 14-16. $25. ssbcolumbia.net.