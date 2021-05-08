Columbia artist Thomas Crouch reacts to weird reality of quarantine with new exhibition

In the weeks and months ahead, we can all get used to reading sentences like this: The COVID-19 quarantine had a large impact on the latest exhibition from Columbia artist Thomas Crouch.

But like the rest of the truly noteworthy work that will emerge following a year that found the pulse of our lives irrevocably disrupted, the work in his Tapp’s Outpost display “Twilight Zone 2020” is a distinct response that finds the mixed-media creator adapting his common tactics to a weird and unsteadying time.

In talking about his experience during the height of the pandemic, he recalls the comfort of being able to not worry about going to work, instead busying himself with his art and other responsibilities around the house. But he also remembers the frustration of seeing friends on social media take COVID-19 less than seriously.

“I mean, it's pretty obvious that there was a pandemic going on,” Crouch said. “The rest of the world realizes it, and a lot of people decided to fight it. And that was pretty stupid.”

Internalizing this frustration and his consternation with other aspects of 2020 helped shape a collection that is among his most intense. His calling cards are all here — a keen sense of irony when it comes to current events, images that trap animals within human architecture. But the artist explained that this work is some of his most raw.

“I think there's a lot of anger and really harsh brushstrokes and roughness to my work. But some of the work on this, that's a lot more evident,” Crouch offered. “Just because of the general feeling. Usually, I start off rough and then tone it down — or not tone it down, but fine tune it, to where I like it, and it's really aesthetically pleasing to me. And then I'll show it or sell it or whatever. Hopefully sell it. But on some of these, I just kind of got to work.”

Still, some of the most striking pieces in the exhibition actually predate the pandemic. Among these is a series of paintings that juxtapose stark images of “The Andy Griffith Show” incompetent cop Barney Fife with colorful renderings of kids trying to cross America’s Southern boundary. The pieces — created in response to severe Trump-era immigration policies, particularly the caging of children at the border — were “too this or that” for the artist’s shows leading up to “Twilight Zone.”

“His character, to me, symbolized the '50s mentality of police,” Crouch reasoned. “You know, law and order. And (outdated answers to) what is law and order? What is the police? What do they need to do? What's their job? And how are they used (in) the community?

“And so I put him with a bunch of like kids trying to get to the border ... coming to look for a better life in America. And that's (also) what Barney Fife represents, the better life of America. The '50s, very prosperous America — like, cops are good, they'll help you, blah, blah, blah.”

One piece in the series finds Fife contrasted not with immigrant children, but an architectural plan for a '50s-appropriate ranch-style house, trapping him within a hallmark of his era, just as — some would argue — America remains trapped within antiquated ideas about how to uphold law and order.

Other paintings in the show return to Crouch’s fertile well of confining animals within similar blueprints, continuing his ongoing commentary about how humanity’s constant need to expand and proliferate harms the creatures that share our planet.

“It's never going to stop.” the artist offered. “Everybody wants to conserve this and conserve that, but never does. And maybe it's beyond the point of control. I think it just epitomizes American Manifest Destiny.

“The reason you want to expand is because something's beautiful, or something's wild, something's, like, incredibly untouched by human hand. And you want to just go there and build a natural water purifier or something.”

As to naming the show after “The Twilight Zone,” the late-’50s/early-’60s TV series of sci-fi morality plays that was recently rebooted with Jordan Peele as the narrator, Crouch said the program’s proclivity for ironic twists and pointing out the uncomfortably obvious made it a nice fit.

“The whole quarantine for everyone was just a f#!king weird situation that nobody has ever experienced,” he concluded. “It was kind of a weird, fictional reality.”

“Twilight Zone 2020”

May 8-29 (opening reception May 8, 6-9 p.m.) Tapp’s Outpost. 715 Saluda Ave. outpostspace.org.