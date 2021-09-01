Columbia artist offers Afro-surrealist reflections in new exhibition

[Editor's Note: Due to a reporting error, Dogon Krigga was misgendered in an earlier version of this article. Free Times apologies for the mistake.]

In 1994, columnist Mark Dery coined the term "Afrofuturism" in an essay titled “Black to the Future.” If you ask what the term means, the simple response, "You know when you see it," isn't too far off.

Author Octavia E. Butler, with her classic book "Kindred," offered a story that incorporated historical drama and time travel as a woman is taken from the ’70s back to an antebellum plantation. The book simultaneously looks at the past and the future, and the result is some of the most influential and most innovative art in the 21st century.

We don't have to look far for examples of this kind of art in Columbia, as Dogon Krigga has been offering it in Columbia since 2013. “Future Fortune,” their latest installation, opens at Tapp’s Outpost this week. In talking with Free Times, they pushed for a slight but important pivot away from terming their work Afrofuturist.

"I define my style as more Afro-surrealist,” Krigga explained. “Afrofuturism implies a futuristic aspect and aesthetic to any particular creative expression. However, once I start breaking down time as a concept, and reaching back to how our ancestors understood and used time, I think ‘futuristic’ can make things seem out of reach for some. But my mission is to show people that not only are certain concepts and realities in reach, that they are things we as Black people have already touched."

Such ideas aren’t uncommon in art and entertainment today. The 2020 HBO show “Lovecraft Country” became an acclaimed hit touching on segregation in the 1950s while also incorporating elements of horror and science fiction.

“To understand Afrofuturism and it's place in modern culture, you have to understand the circumstances in which it came to be,” Krigga said when asked about modern examples of Afrofuturism. "You also have to understand traditional sci-fi narratives, and why the existence of Afrofuturism instills fear in White institutions. Afrofuturism is proof that the subjugation of Black people is a failed venture. It proves that not only do Black people survive the centuries of aggressions, macro and micro, heaved at us, but that we thrive."

"This challenges every notion of Western advancement and White supremacy that the media is usually inundated with,” they added. “And quite frankly, they just don't like that."

Krigga’s pieces focus on the spiritual realm of the Black experience.

"The visual art I create comes from the visions and encounters I have in the spiritual realm and from the concepts and information I encounter when studying," they offered. "From there, I create a digital collage mixed with images I find on the web, photos I take myself or with the (assistance) of another photographer, or with images I manipulate to create entirely new things."

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged artists of every stripe, as exhibits were off the table during the shutdown days of 2020, and the art business remains disrupted. But Krigga was able to use the time constructively, affording them time to further interrogate their art and its purpose.

"Quarantine accomplished two things,” they said. “It slowed the pace of the world down to something more manageable, and gave me a chance to rest, isolate, and focus on myself and my art without as many distractions.

“I was able to reflect on self, and reflect on the very concept of reflection and perspective. My musings on the way we see the world and how the world sees us put the battery in my back for this creative venture."

But the art isn’t about the artist, Krigga posited, it’s about the person experiencing it.

"I've created a chamber for the individual to perform various acts of introspection,” they concluded. “My goal is for the individual to interact with this exhibition and have a broader perspective of themselves, the world, and their place in it."

“Future Fortune”

Sept. 4-Oct. 30. (Opening reception Sept. 4, 6 p.m.). Tapp’s Outpost. 713 Saluda Ave. outpostartspace.org.