Columbia artist explores our relationship with the natural world in new exhibition

There’s an eerie, atmospheric feel to Jena Thomas’ work. The Columbia artist is interested in the intersection between man and the natural world, and her paintings and collage work often juxtapose an impressionistic, dreamlike approach with more concrete images.
In “Acid Summer,” Thomas’ new exhibition at 701 Center for the Contemporary Arts, everyday scenarios stand side by side with mystery. A food truck sits up against a concrete barrier, but a backdrop of trees dissolves into a fiery explosion of yellow. A little boy stands with a large bird perched on his arm, but the bird is dripping something that could be blood or feathers off its wings. A festive poolside scene becomes more disturbing when you realize that the swimmers have nearly nonexistent facial features.
It seems that everywhere you look in Thomas’ work, man and nature sit in uneasy coexistence.
“All of my work kind of fits under this overarching theme of how human beings interact with and manipulate the natural world,” she explained. “All the pieces ... show that in different ways.”
“Acid Summer” was actually supposed to be shown last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement. That postponement sent Thomas, who won the 701 Center for Contemporary Art Prize back in 2018, back to the drawing board, and she created some inspired new work.
“I was in the studio,” she said. “I wasn’t out collecting images like I normally do. And I was looking at a collection of old family photographs that I’ve been wanting to work with for a while. I was particularly struck by some photographs of these kids that were just outside in nature and exploring this very cavalier relationship with the natural world where they’re hunting, fishing, jumping off of cliffs and spending a lot of time in the woods.
“And there’s the added bonus of the photograph itself, this idea of wanting to keep part of the natural world around.”
Thomas took those photographs and applied her technique of paring the images down to create her paintings.
“When I start painting, I usually start with a photograph,” she offered. “I put some tracing paper over top of them and start working on different drawings where I’m tracing and leaving in things that I like and taking out things that I don’t like. And it kind of simplifies and changes information. So I start with very basic line drawing and it’s a way for me to put the photographs and the information away and then start building, relying on painterly intuition rather than trying to copy what’s in front of me. It’s an interesting process where you’re building on each previous decision.”
And during her process, Thomas says she recontextualized the photographs themselves.
“In the case of working with the family photographs, it was really interesting,” she said. “I felt like I was sort of reinventing the history and getting to have another relationship with people I knew I came from but maybe had never met before.”
Thomas didn’t intend any sort of judgment about man’s treatment of the natural world in her paintings, but she allows that some darker thoughts might have made their way onto the canvas.
“When I’m sitting in my studio, listening to NPR, it’s hard not to let that stuff creep into my imagery,” she said. “There are parts of the paintings that are very atmospheric, and then there are parts that are very hard-edged and almost cartoon-y. So there’s this kind of conversation going on between light and dark.
“I like that dichotomy. It's what attracts me to working with manmade landscapes. You’re working with a lot of hard edges and soft edges, natural color and synthetic color.”
Ultimately, Thomas hopes “Acid Summer” will make viewers a bit more aware of their surroundings.
“We’re taking what’s given to us and trying to create these unnatural spaces like swimming pools and patios,” she reflected, “and it really is kind of absurd. I hope people walk away from this thinking of the world a little differently and maybe thinking a little deeper about our relationship with the world and what’s natural and what’s not.”
“Acid Summer”
Through Aug. 15 (Meet the Artist event with conversation between Jena Thomas and poet Worthy Branson Evans July 15, 6:30 p.m.). 701cca.org.