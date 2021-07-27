Columbia-area playwright to premiere new play at New York festival

As arts organizations begin to regroup in the wake of more than a year of COVID-induced lockdown, one group of local artists is not only getting their act together, they’re taking it on the road. All the way to the Connelly Theatre in Manhattan’s East Village, where Lou Clyde’s original comedy “Pouf!” will have its New York premiere on July 29 as part of the SheNYC New Play Festival.

Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., Clyde described herself as “a statistician turned marketing geek,” now retired from a corporate career.

The Midlands resident became involved with local theater when her daughter was auditioning for “Cinderella.”

“I got cast as the stepmother, probably because of my experience dealing with squabbling daughters,” she quipped.

Assorted roles followed over the next decade, and she began a blog in 2009 as an outlet for her creativity, with pieces written in the style of humorists such as Erma Bombeck, Dave Barry and David Sedaris.

“I never thought about writing plays until I was asked to submit vignettes for ‘’Tis the Season,’ a holiday show written by Chapin Theatre Company board members. The feedback was so positive, I turned two of the vignettes into my first full-length comedy, ‘Heck the Dolls with Chardonnay.’”

That script was produced by Chapin in December 2016, and again at OnStage Productions in 2018, followed by other plays such as “Matching up Mabel” and “Boomerang!”

“My first three shows were based on the same characters,” Clyde remembered. “I was looking to write a completely different play, in a completely different time and setting. I've always loved the ‘50s era and decided to set the play in 1958 in Brooklyn. Life was very different for women back in those days. Most women stayed home, raised kids, and watched soap operas. Husbands didn't want their wives to work outside of the home. I wondered what happened to women who had infertility issues. And I remembered (a) neighbor who cut neighbor ladies' hair in her living room. And the concept of “Pouf!” was born.”

That plot follows a frustrated suburban housewife who secretly defies her husband by starting an in-home hair salon, empowering herself and enriching the lives of her neighbors by “poufing” their hair.

Finishing the script in summer of 2019, Clyde reached out to Columbia Children’s Theatre Executive Director Larry Hembree, who noted that Clyde “bugged me to read her plays for years,” adding jokingly that “just to shut her up, one day I picked one up and read one.“

That led to staged readings directed by Hembree and revisions by the author, after which Clyde entered her script into the 2020 SheNYC New Play Festival contest.

“They announced their winners at about the same time as COVID shut down the world,” Clyde said. “Playwrights who agreed to produce their shows in digital format were guaranteed a spot in the 2021 festival. We cast and filmed a socially distanced staged reading at CCT last July, and the recording was part of the 2020 digital festival.”

According to their website, She Arts, which puts on festivals in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles, is “a group of theater professionals who give opportunity and visibility to women-identifying writers, composers and other theater artists.”

Directing the upcoming incarnation is Jessica Fichter, who Clyde said “was living in NYC last year until mid-pandemic, and had been planning to direct “Pouf!” at the 2020 festival until the COVID rug was pulled out from under us all.”

Fichter, who played one of the boozy protagonists in Clyde’s “Chardonnay,” received an MFA in directing from the Actors Studio Drama School, and then worked in New York.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said, “being in the epicenter of the theater world! I was there for three years. It was a wild ride.”

Now based in Columbia, Fichter has created the Evolving Door Theatre Company, describing her goal as “bringing outside professionals into Columbia to work with our incredible talent. We want to expand the awesome (theater) community that exists here.”

That community vibe was present as Clyde and Fichter assembled a new cast for the upcoming New York performance, including Jamie Harrington, Hannah Thompson, Richard Edward III, Jim DeFelice, Karen Herschell and Tammy Smith. Evolving Door is co-producing along with the Chapin Theatre Company, who helped to coordinate set design.

Columbia Children’s Theatre lent their stage for auditions, and rehearsal space was provided by the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College and One Columbia, while props, costumes and wigs were offered by local arts groups such as Village Square Theatre, On Stage Productions and Town Theatre.

Following this one-night gig in New York, “Pouf!” will run for two weekends at Chapin’s Firehouse Theatre starting Aug. 20, followed by a third weekend in the CMFA ArtSpace starting Sept. 2.

“Helping birth this play was an exceptional experience,” Hembree said. “It’s something I enjoy more than anything else: being part of a process with folks you really respect and appreciate.”