Co-star of cult classic "The Room" screening new film at Nickelodeon Theatre on Oct. 8

How does an actor survive being in one of the worst movies ever made? It’s a question that Greg Sestero has dealt with since 2003.

That year, he appeared as Mark in “The Room,” a misbegotten melodrama written and directed by Tommy Wiseau that has become a cult classic. “The Room” has joined a small canon of oddly beloved films that fans are devoted to for their sheer ineptitude. The film is rife with inexplicable dialogue, incoherent plot points and comically bad acting.

On Oct. 8, Sestero will be part of a special screening of “The Room'' and his forthcoming horror film “Miracle Valley” at the Nickelodeon Theatre.

“'The Room' is not a film that’s going to get you acting work,” he said. “When I was in it, we were making a movie that I didn’t think anyone would ever see. So therefore it was like, ‘Let’s just get this thing over with.’ But the experience itself was so crazy that I’d told stories about it, and it was one of those things that at 24 years old you can’t believe you went through it.”

But as great as cult classic status might be, “The Room” wasn’t an immediate path for future gigs. In the years after, he appeared sparingly in movies or television, with an uncredited appearance in a 2006 movie, a two-episode stint in a TV series that same year and a handful of movies in the years after.

But in 2013, he wrote the book “The Disaster Artist,” a behind-the-scenes memoir about the movie and the mysterious director/star Tommy Wiseau. The book was later made into an Oscar-nominated film starring James Franco in 2017. Since then, his career has gained significant momentum.

He appeared in director Mike Flanagan's acclaimed Netflix horror series “The Haunting of Bly Manor”; wrote and produced the 2017 movie “Best Friends” starring Wiseau; and wrote, directed and acted in his upcoming horror film “Miracle Valley.”

“Miracle Valley,” which concerns a troubled couple meeting up with a mysterious religious cult in the Arizona desert, is Sestero’s debut as a director. He said he learned from “The Room'' director Wiseau about what not to do — namely avoiding the trap of solely following one’s singular vision for a movie.

He leaned on his recent experiences as well. He credited help from Flanagan and working collaboratively with his cast and fellow directors.

“This was really about having all of the actors confer and have input and making sure that your ideas weren’t just one-sided,” Sestero explained.

The Nickelodeon is one of only a handful of theaters showing an advance screening of the film, and Sestero noted the unique balance the dual screening offers. Plus, the filmmaker and author will be doing a Q&A before each film to discuss horror movies and the screenings.

“Horror obviously is a lot of fun in the month of October, so we’re going to show the film, ... then we’re going to show the people of Columbia the best worst movie ever made,” Sestero said. “Hopefully we’ll get them something that’s really well done and then give them a twist and give them a different kind of entertainment.”

With the “Miracle Valley” release, Sestero says he has a different perspective on “The Room”.

“All these years later, it was such a great gift,” he says. “I had to go out and figure out what it meant to me, and the book helped me connect with a worldwide audience. It gave me a voice in this madness. It introduced me to Mike Flanagan. I got caught up in this disaster, and I was a survivor, and I’ve gone out there and tried to give our audience a new thing to look forward to.”

An Evening Inside "THE ROOM" with Greg Sestero

Oct. 8 6 p.m. Single Screening: $18, Combo Pass – Double Feature: $28. The Nickelodeon Theatre, 1607 Main St. nickelodeon.org