Choirs from all eight of SC’s HBCUs to unite at Harbison Theatre

This weekend at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, about 400 people will see something unprecedented in this state’s history. Choirs from all eight of South Carolina’s historically black colleges and universities will take the stage one after another, performing under the same roof.

Vocalists from Allen University, Benedict College, Clinton College, Denmark Technical College, Morris College, South Carolina State University, Voorhees College and Claflin University will perform gospel songs and spirituals from the past and present, and then at the end of the night, they’ll form a 200-member supergroup, directed by Benedict College’s Kabra Benford, to sing a two-song finale.

The event, called Gospel Live, is a massive project that took more than six months to organize, and the inspiration came after a performance by Damien Sneed at the Harbison Theatre last year. Sneed was touring with a Martin Luther King tribute show full of gospel and spiritual music, and after the show, Kristin Cobb, the theater’s executive director, had a conversation with the presidents of several HBCUs who were in attendance.

“The president of our college, Dr. Ron Rhames, is super-supportive of the theater,” Cobb says, “and he had invited several presidents from some of the HBCUs to attend the event. We were talking in the lobby afterwards about how powerful the event was, and it was brought up that we have so many talented local musicians in general, then it kind of shifted the conversation to choirs.”

Cobb had some experience in that area, having booked and managed choir-centric events during her previous post, running the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County.

“We actually used to do a smaller version of a gospel-type of event with church choirs,” she recalls. “So I mentioned that, and that’s when we began discussing how most of these HBCUs have phenomenal gospel choirs. And I said, ‘Well, we should look at putting an event together,’ and they all were in agreement.”

Cobb says she sees the Gospel Live project as an outgrowth of her general efforts to use Harbison Theatre to raise awareness of the musical talent in the school’s backyard. She’d already forged a partnership with Columbia musician Reggie Sullivan to create a jazz-centered concert series called Carolina Shout, and this new event felt like a logical next step.

“One of the things that I'm doing with my programming is trying to give our jazz and blues musicians another venue to play,” she says. “I think that it's important to foster a community presence, and also give artists a chance to perform on our stage.”

For Tony McNeill, the director of choral activities and a professor of music at Clinton College, the opportunity to perform under the same roof as South Carolina’s other HBCUs was too exciting to pass up.

“When Kristin contacted us, I was instantly intrigued by the vision of bringing together all eight of South Carolina’s HBCUs, for the sake of celebrating Black History Month and celebrating our unity as sister schools,” he relates. “I instantly wanted Clinton College to be involved. We’re very excited about hearing the other choirs and having the chance to sing with them for the finale.”

But McNeill got involved for a more practical reason, as well. Clinton College’s Department of Music is relatively new, and the College’s choir has only 12 members, as opposed to the Benedict College choir, which typically has more than 50. Gospel Live promises to be an invaluable learning experience for his group.

“It gives our students at Clinton the chance to hear other choirs that are bigger than ours, and that’s important,” he reasons, “especially since we’re in the early stages of building our Dept. of Music. So we’re showing our students what’s possible as we continue to develop our program at Clinton.”

But while the event and its possible benefits for the participants are exciting, in the run-up to the concert, Cobb is mostly sweating the logistics.

“What's going to be interesting is how we're going to get them all on the stage,” she laughs. “I was doing a little head count, and you're looking at around 200 people. So there's my fun challenge. But these choirs don't get many chances to interact like this, so I think it will be special for them to have that opportunity.”