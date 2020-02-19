Chad Henderson to lead Columbia’s Trustus Theatre as producing artistic director

It’s easy to forget given the constant stream of ambitious work Columbia’s Trustus Theatre has produced in the last five years, but the leadership structure at the city’s lone professional theater company has long been in a state of flux.

Larry Hembree left the executive director position in 2015, succeeded in short order by Leila Ibrahim. She resigned in 2016, less than a year after taking the job.

Since then, there has been no executive director, but Chad Henderson, who became artistic director in 2015, has been a constant, taking on financial and developmental responsibilities when Trustus announced a search for a managing director to take charge of the theater last September.

On Feb. 17, Trustus’ board of directors voted to end that search, promoting Henderson to the new role of "producing artistic director." He will now be in charge of both the theater’s artistic direction and its day-to-day operation. The company will look to hire an "administrative assistant of production" to help Henderson with his new responsibilities.

“Chad is the one that has brought us into the position we are in now artistically having several extremely successful seasons in a row,” Sumner Bender, Trustus’ board president, says of why promoting Henderson was the right move. “The seasons have not only been well-received by the public but also have been financially rewarding as well. He has over a decade’s worth of experience at the theater and so he is ingrained in the culture, which is an extremely important part of leading this organization. When it comes to Trustus we serve several different types of stakeholders and it is a delicate balance navigating between the different groups, and Chad has done a great job managing that balance.”

Henderson, who has been on staff at Trustus since 2007, throwing himself at acting, directing and marketing, admits that the new position will take some getting used to.

“There are plenty of artistic directors who would never want to be a producing artistic director,” he tells Free Times. “There’s going to be a lot of learning curves happening in the next year and a half, I would say, and I’m really trying to develop my own sense of security. And artistically, is it maybe time for me to step away from things like directing or acting and truly just focus on leadership? Because it is a holistic thing for me now.”

Like Bender, he emphasizes how essential his long familiarity with the theater and its audience will be as he assumes this new role.

“I know the people that come here really well. I know what they want to support,” he says. “And I know what they’re excited about. I think it’s just about turning that relationship with our patrons and contributors into something that’s also about the financial picture of the organization as well as the artistic picture. That’s what I see that’s going to be different to me, but I feel like it’s something that I’ve already been stepping my toes in since the start of this season. And not to mention, in 2015, I served as an interim executive director after the last administration left.”

He also feels working with previous executive directors from the artistic side will help ground him as he now takes charge of both ends of the equation.

“I’ve been able to work with two different artistic directors, one of them being the co-founder,” Henderson offers. “And that’s really groomed me on this side of the work that I’ve been doing for the past five years. But I’ve also been able to work with people whose main focus at the theater was development and management. Everyone has a very different way of doing it.”

“Now that I’m tasked with telling the story and finding people to contribute toward what we’re working toward I don’t have to coach anyone else on that anymore,” he adds.

As to his vision for Trustus’ future, Henderson says that the big thing on his mind is expanding the theater’s regional profile, bringing in more out-of-town guest artists — actors, directors, designers, etc. — to enhance the experience for both the audience and the local creatives who fill the company’s ranks.

“I’d like for us to be a playground for artists in the state,” he enthuses. “And then once we’ve achieved that, then we can start looking at the region in a broader sense.”