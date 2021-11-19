Cast at Radio City Music Hall, SC ballerina, 11, dropped after she couldn't get vaccine

COLUMBIA — One birthday and two shots separated an 11-year-old Columbia ballerina and her dream of starring in Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular.

When it was announced in August that Ava Ramirez beat out hundreds of dancers from across the country for the leading role of Clara in "The Nutcracker" portion of the famous New York City show that also stars the Rockettes, she wasn't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

No children under 12 were yet authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the vaccine, but Radio City Music Hall had a strict requirement for its performers.

They all must be vaccinated.

There were no exceptions, even though Ramirez had already been officially cast for the role. Someone had overlooked her birthday on the application.

Just like that, only a few months away from her 12th birthday and a couple of months away from the vaccine becoming eligible for her age range, Ramirez was pulled from the program and sent back from the dazzling Broadway bulbs of New York City to the suburban streetlights of Columbia.

"Of course, she was heartbroken," said her mom, Nicole Czekalski, a former dancer and current dance instructor. "It took a little while for her heart to recover."

Ramirez would have spent three months in the Big Apple, rehearsing and then performing daily from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2 to a 6,000-seat audience. She would've been making $2,300 a week.

Instead, she was only there for three days during the audition process. Her mother footed the bill.

Czekalski let her daughter try out for the part, expecting the vaccine to be approved any day.

When final selections were made, with Ramirez among the selected three Claras (to accommodate for the packed schedule of multiple shows a day), the vaccine was far from anyone's mind.

The other demands for the role had already been confirmed, after all. She met the under-4-foot, 10-inches height requirement. She hit every pirouette and plié to mathematical perfection.

Radio City Music Hall did not respond to The Post and Courier's requests for comment.

Now vaccinated, Ramirez will instead star in the Columbia City Ballet's "The Nutcracker." This will be her fourth year as Clara in the production, put on by executive and artistic director William Starrett, and she will perform with the traveling show in six cities, including Columbia, Hartsville, Sumter, Camden, Lancaster and Savannah.

"Ava is one of my genius outstanding students," Starrett told The Post and Courier. "She's 11 and dances like she's 30."

He's watched the ballerina, who first began dancing at age 2½, blossom into a budding star and national competition winner before his eyes.

She was on point early at age 8, takes extra leaps on stage that dazzle audience members and castmates alike and is an incredible actress, among her natural abilities made possible by long legs and feet, Starrett said.

Her father, who is also a dancer, is 5-foot-6, but her mother is 5-foot-9.

Over the course of his career, Starrett said he's only seen a handful of dancers with this level of talent.

"She is incredibly gifted and strong, fearless, and intellectually far superior to anyone her age," he said. "Oh, and the other thing about Ava is she's as beautiful on the inside as the outside. She has no ego, a great sense of humor and is incredibly focused."

The compliments kept pouring out of Starrett's mouth in an excited spew as he marveled over his student. Ramirez's mom joined in.

"There's a sparkle about her," said Czekalski. "I call it 'her Ava magic.' She’s just fun to watch, exciting and takes risks on stage a lot, like an extra turn or playing with the choreography. She’s a little gutsy, and that stage presence isn’t really taught."

Starrett said he adapted this year's performance for Ramirez in particular, to really show off her abilities. It will be a more complicated choreography than what she would've experienced at Radio City Music Hall.

"'The Nutcracker' she does with me is much more complex, difficult and demanding," Starrett said. "That’s my job — to keep (my students) challenged and motivated and growing."

In the party scene, Ramirez will begin by dancing on stage by herself instead of with a typical group, and she'll also perform a unique duet with Uncle Drosselmeyer.

In addition to receiving a more challenging role locally, there were some other upsides to not getting cast at Radio City. You've got to focus on those, said Czekalski.

For one, Ramirez's intensive practice schedule, which has her on track to attend her dream dance boarding school Princess Grace Academy in Monaco within the next couple of years, has been uninterrupted.

Ramirez, who is homeschooled, takes ballet class six days a week. For three of those, she practices a full eight hours.

Also, though the Radio City Music Hall stage is one of the most notable and unique in the world, it does have moving parts that were worrisome as far as injuries might go. That's out of the question now.

"Even though I don't get to perform in New York City, it was still an amazing experience getting to audition at Radio City Music Hall, and I'm proud of myself for being chosen," Ava said. "COVID can't take that away from me."

But her growth spurt will take away the chance of her being cast in the Radio City Music Hall production next year. She's already 4-foot-10, and will likely gain at least a couple of inches before next December.

In the meantime, she has summer intensive programs to practice and apply for and increase her chances of attending a ballet boarding school in the next year or two.

Before that, of course, she has "The Nutcracker," a performance particularly special to Ramirez and her family. Her first time seeing the ballet, she wasn't even a month old. Her first time performing in it, she wasn't yet 3.

If she gets into a boarding school, this might be her last year performing in the Columbia City Ballet's version of the holiday classic. Audience members, be sure to watch for that "Ava magic."