Carolina Film Network enters partnership to host arthouse programing in Northeast Columbia

Death brought Andrew Gajadhar back to Dentsville. Pursuing rebirth led him to invest in the community.

The executive director of the Carolina Film Network, a Columbia-based group that looks to boost the efforts of the filmmaking community in North and South Carolina, returned to Richland County, off Two Notch Road, when his mother died from COVID-19 near the end of 2020, moving into her house.

The home sits behind the Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8, a first-run theater that took up residence two years ago in a multiplex husk left in the parking lot of the mostly vacant Columbia Place Mall.

Gajadhar noticed another effort aimed at rebirth and renewal, The Meeting Place Church, and its partnership with the theater.

Interest soon became purpose in the intervening months, which would see The Luminal Theater, another film organization rooted in Northeast Columbia, bring satellite screenings from the world-renowned Sundance Film Festival to the Capital 8 in January. Gajadhar and the Film Network helped with that effort.

And now they’ll look to keep bringing programming to the theater. Per a press release from late August, the Film Network and the Capital 8 have engaged in a partnership with the hopes of creating “Columbia’s Newest Arthouse Theater.” The plan is to bring “film series, talkbacks, performance art, red carpet independent film premieres, presentation lectures, workshops, seminars” and the annual Freedom Festival International to the centralized location.

The intention isn’t to compete with other institutions — such as the Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street, which has long served as Columbia’s only arthouse cinema — but to broaden options, and to include and represent people who might feel left out by the city’s other options.

“People from this community have to travel out of it to be entertained,” Gajadhar explained. “They have to leave Dentsville to go downtown. Downtown is saturated, it's already what it is. The Nick has been there for a long time. And that's a great thing. But they have their own identity; they have their own cultural identity. And it's a great thing to have other arthouses that have multiple different identities.”

Among the concrete plans that Gajadhar mentioned for the Capital 8 would be a series of TED Talk-esque presentations from local artists and creatives. The Film Network will bring a fall-themed festival, The Ghoulish Oktoberfest, to the theater on the first Sunday of October, focusing on local filmmakers.

The emphasis for the Film Network is to provide opportunities for personal growth and to use art as a means to cope for those who need it.

“That mission, that cultural identity that we have of rebirth, is something that is aligned with Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8. We recognized it,” Gajadhar explained. “And so we want to harness that into the mission that we have now moving forward. ... Our programming will be centralized on that.”

For the theater, it presents a chance to shake up its programming, and maybe help broadcast a more positive image for the neighborhood it calls home.

“We're a first-run movie theater at this location, we get a lot of movies from the big dogs,” offered Taylor Place, general manager for the Captial 8. “There's only realistically five major studios that are out there that kind of run the market. And so what made it interesting for us is that we can offer alternative content while working with locals in the area. Or if you get out-of-state filmmakers that can come in, and they can show their movie on the big screen. Sometimes, independent filmmakers have a different kind of crowd that they would grab.”

“We want to show that the Two Notch Area is not a bad (place),” he added. “Two Notch has a bad rep. The ‘Live PD’ thing didn't really help the area too much. The thing is, it's really not that bad.”

Gajadhar, a Black filmmaker working in Columbia, spoke to the importance of embracing efforts with similar goals, both within the broader efforts of the Film Network and this new partnership. He pointed to collaborating with The Luminal Theater, and extending a seat on the board for the organization’s Film Society, established earlier this year, to Curtis Caesar John, Luminal’s executive director.

“We need to reach out to the leaders that can align with that identity that we have,” Gajadhar posited. “All of them have been doing the same things that have been working with the same people.”