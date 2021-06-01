Canceled by COVID-19, Steve Martin and Martin Short will now play Columbia in October

Not everything lost to the COVID-19 pandemic is permanently gone.

One happy reclamation as coronavirus continues its slow wane is the show rescheduled for the Township Auditorium on Oct. 23. That’s when legendary comedians/actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, two thirds of the “Three Amigos!,” will perform. Their “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” was originally slated to come to the venue in September 2020.

For an idea about how their complimentary comic differences — Martin imbuing slapstick with a little more deep thought, Short continuing to exude unstoppably zany energy at 71 — work together on stage, check out the Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” filmed just up the road at Greenville’s Peace Center.

Our second chance with the duo might be even better than last year’s canceled date. This time out, they’ve already revealed that Steep Canyon Rangers, the expressive and adventurous North Carolina bluegrass band that backs up Martin during his banjo-led concerts, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” keyboardist Jeff Babko will lend support, likely in a variety show format similar to “An Evening You Will Forget.”

The announcement comes as dates continue to shift at the Township. The KC and the Sunshine Band show that was set to reopen the venue on Aug. 6 is now slated for Jan. 21, 2022. The auditorium is now scheduled to reopen on Sept. 3 with country singer Cody Johnson & Friends. Two October dates (Collective Soul on Oct. 7 and “The Price is Right Live” on Oct. 21) precede Martin and Short. Brett Young (Nov. 18) and Travis Tritt (Nov. 20) are the other events on the current calendar.

Colonial Life Arena, the only indoor venue in Columbia bigger than the Township, has already been back to some business, hosting the annual Monster Jam and a comedy bill headlined by Mike Epps in April. Lil Baby is set to top a hip-hop bill on Aug. 14 that will be the arena’s first musical event since its own COVID-19 shutdown.

Tickets for Martin and Short’s Columbia show go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. Find more info at thetownship.org.