Camden native brings his murals to Columbia: 'I just paint till I'm done'

Muralist Colt Shirley was given general instructions when he began work on his newest mural at the Vista’s The Donut Guy in late June.

Owner Crystal Paulk told him she wanted an outside setting that reflected the beginning of the shop as an outdoor donut store operated out from under a tent. Anything specific was left up to the artist – and when Paul returned she was floored.

The entire right side wall of her shop suddenly depicted a tree and an attached tire rope and a city skyline in the background, with the sun emblazoned with the shop’s name. It's the Camden artist’s most recent mural on a local business, completed on June 27, and follows others in businesses around the city.

“I just want to paint as much as I can before I die," Shirley said.

His recent wave of murals this year come after his other work, which can be found on the snake pits of the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and in local schools. In what’s quickly becoming a trend for the muralist, word of the 39 year old artist’s work has led to new and repeat customers for him.

Shirley’s newest mural follows another restaurant he illustrated in January, the Irmo-based Puerto Rican restaurant A Fuego 100x35. This helped land him the gig with The Donut Guy.

A Fuego’s owner Jessica Pagan tasked him with creating a scene of part of the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, a castle in Puerto Rico with a view of the sea in the scene. Since English isn’t her first language, though, she used pictures to show Shirley what she wanted.

The communication barrier didn’t prove to be a barrier.

“I saw the final product. It just brought me tears because it was so real. It just brought up memories,” Pagan said.

Pagan called Shirley again after seeing it. This time, she wanted a scene of a woman doing laundry under the shade of a Flamboyan tree, a flat-topped tree with bright red leaves. It was another success – and led to another call.

She requested him a third time to paint a museum located in Puerto Rico to blend the fire alarm into the room design. Shirley finished this and the previous murals all in under a day. Now Pagan said each of the walls in the restaurant have a painting done by him.

Before his recent work in local businesses, he got his start in a family friend’s dining room in Camden when he was 19.

While it was a paid job, Shirley celebrated with the friend’s by having dinner in the room and dimming the lights to appreciate the mural. He said this was when he realized he wanted to focus on painting more murals.

On those walls, he painted a scene of nature that includes a swamp, wildlife and the Wateree River in Kershaw County.

Shirley, who said he started painting and drawing when he was three, said he loved painting on walls since the larger space allows him to come up with new ideas for the mural as he paints.

His mural for The Donut Guy originally called for a picket fence. However, Shirley thought it would look better as a walkway and bridge. He said the change made the scene feel more open.

“I have another idea and I'll run that by the customer and they'll say go for it and just kind of let it flow,” Shirley said.

He started a digital design business in 2006, where he creates wraps, signs and designs in his warehouse-based studio after going to college at the Art Institute of Atlanta. Shirley was so busy at times that he’d sometimes have to turn down work.

During this time, he’d tell his clients and friends how much he enjoyed painting. He said this word of mouth has gotten jobs, whether it be for designs or murals, all over the Midlands.

While he does continue the business today, he got back into making murals consistently in 2008 after being contacted by multiple people who were recommended his services by friends.

“It’s just something I always enjoyed doing, man, and I can get paid for it at the same time. That's just even better,” he said.

Shirley has done other recent work in Columbia as well, including designs for the cousin and brother of Paulk who owns a food truck.

Shirley, a father of two girls now interested in painting, shares his work on his Facebook page with his signature #blessedhusbandfatherandartist tagline. He took his daughters to A Fuego 100x35 and The Donut Guy recently to check back in and show his daughters the murals.

The artists said he’s happy to do more work in Columbia as people seem more interested in putting up murals in public places than in other areas. There is plenty of space in Camden for murals that aren’t used, he said.

No matter what, though, he said he’s willing to drive anywhere in the state to paint.

“That's what fulfills me as an artist. Trying to bring some smiles to somebody's life,” Shirley said.