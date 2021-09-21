Camden arts center offers fun intro to new black box theater with ‘Nunsense’

One by one, each performing arts venue in the Midlands is taking a tentative step towards normalcy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some opt for simple shows with smaller casts and minimal set requirements, others go with limited audiences and socially distanced seating, and then there's the option to use available space outdoors. The Arts Center of Kershaw County is trying a little bit of everything with their run of “Nunsense,” which runs through Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-2.
The musical comedy by Dan Goggin features an eclectic group of nuns, originally ran in New York for more than 3,600 performances, ranking as the city’s second-longest off-Broadway run. Director Jami Steele Sprankle explained the play was picked, in part, due to its lighthearted nature.
"Our new executive director, Dolly Patton, thought that it was very important that people should be able to just have some fun and relax, coming out of lockdown and still being in the midst of COVID," Sprankle detailed. "The show seemed a perfect fit. Likewise, I had actors champing at the bit to get back on stage, and as you know, in the world of theater — that’s 10 women to every man, so it fit all around."
“Nunsense” recounts the comic efforts of the Little Sisters of Hoboken to stage a musical variety show in a borrowed school auditorium as a fundraiser to cover burial expenses for deceased members of their order. In the course of the performance, one sister is revealed to have been a circus performer in a former life; another aspires to be a ballerina; a third, Sister Mary Amnesia, has lost her memory and sometimes performs with a foul-mouthed puppet named Sister Mary Annette (say it out loud).
With a cast of five women and one simple wardrobe requirement, the traditional religious habits of Catholic nuns, the show has been a natural and popular choice for budget-strapped local productions worldwide since the ‘80s, and has spawned six sequels.
For this foray into live performance — after a number of virtual productions over the past year for the center — Sprankle said the play fit well with the need for increased safety.
The production will also be the first staged in the Art Center’s Black Box Theatre. The new space has a large load-in door for increased ventilation and some outdoor seating, explained Sprankle, who is also the center’s director for theater and education.
The new theater allows about 35 to 50 audience members with the door open and “Nunsense”’s minimal set was tailored well to this, she said.
Sprankle also described the numerous safety protocols the theater followed ahead of its opening. Most rehearsals were masked when they were indoors and in close quarters. Regardless of scene type, actors were given the option to remain masked.
The cast also includes three teachers, which led to regular testing as well, although this wasn’t mandated.
"Luckily the show lends itself to (physical) spacing, and so as we move to singing in the (actual performance) space, actors are unmasking, though crew is continuing masks indoors,” Sprankle said.
The cast features a number of familiar faces from previous productions in Camden and across the Midlands, including Pat Young as the Mother Superior, Kim Scott as Sister Mary Hubert, Amanda Britt as Sister Robert Anne, Jessie Britt as Sister Mary Amnesia, and Brandi Byers as Sister Mary Leo.
Musical direction and live accompaniment is headed by Jaston Hawes, who is also the organization’s musical theater director and a voice teacher.
“‘Nunsense’ is simply a fun welcome back and intro to our Black Box Theatre,” Sprankle concluded. “We have tremendous talent here in Kershaw County, and we know how to put on a show.”
"Nunsense the Musical"
Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-2. $15. Art Center of Kershaw County. 800 Lyttleton St., Camden. fineartscenter.org.