Bullets and Bandaids uses writers, artists to ask veterans 'What does your service mean?'

When I walked onto Main Street, the sky was looking dark, and I heard thunder crash. It wasn’t raining yet, but it was hot and humid. I crossed the street, and walked towards the warm lights in Bourbon, where I saw a standee to let me know I’m in the right place: the Bullets and Bandaids fundraiser.

About a week before, on a bright and sunny day, I met with Robert LeHeup, the founder and executive director of Bullets and Bandaids, at the Columbia Museum of Art. He’d offered to give me a guided tour of their exhibition.

LeHeup served as a U.S. Marine in Afghanistan. He said when he got back, he lost more people to suicide than he lost to combat. He wanted to do something. So, Bullets and Bandaids was born.

“We are a veteran-centric nonprofit whose focus is to heal social barriers between veterans and civilians by celebrating our common humanity through artwork and storytelling,” LeHeup explained.

This line, he says, is one that he’s worked hard on to try to encapsulate the work of Bullets and Bandaids, which is sprawling.

They are not an art therapy organization. Instead, Bullets and Bandaids goes through an interesting process where veterans' stories are expressed in their own words, then interpreted through civilian artists.

“We interview veterans, they can say whatever it is that they want to say. We try to guide them towards something that's a linear narrative, but they have free means of communicating,” LeHeup said.

“We then hand that interview off to a civilian writer. And that writer has to stay true to the subject, in context, without undermining either or being derogatory toward a group of people. But beyond that, they have carte blanche in regard to their expression.”

LeHeup said this freedom has resulted in poems, plays and even a recipe. Then, the interview and the written work are given to a visual artist, who has the same orders as the writer.

Preach Jacobs, Free Times contributor and hip-hop artist, has contributed to Bullets and Bandaids as a writer. In talking about his own experience writing for Bullets and Bandaids, Jacobs said what impressed him was the vulnerability. He said that the interview process created a space for the veterans to share stories that often aren’t discussed publicly.

“I have relatives that have served and a lot of times those experiences, they really just keep their mouths closed about it,” Jacobs said. “They might not have thought that the public cared. We’re quick to say, ‘thank you for your service,’ but we never asked ‘what does your service mean?’ And I think that for this to be a veteran-led nonprofit, (LeHeup) understands those dialogues that the average person might overlook or might not think about.”

At the fundraiser, I found LeHeup. I stopped to speak with him for a moment about how the event was going.

“I'm entirely thrilled that the people have shown up," he said. "I think everybody that's here really genuinely believes in what it is we're doing.”

He explained that the money from the fundraiser would go to creating scans of the art and sending veteran participants a print of their choice. Adding that what excited him the most is that almost everyone in attendance had seen the exhibition at CMA, as that’s often what helps people understand the work Bullets and Bandaids does.

LeHeup pointed me to a man sitting towards the front when I asked him to connect me with a veteran. Tom Baker, a Vietnam veteran, was eating with his family. They asked if I could take their picture, and I asked if I could hear more about his experience as a veteran. He said that he’s seen many veterans struggle with no outlet; a problem that he also faced.

“About 14 years ago, I almost blew my brains out. The demons kept coming back. And people don't believe this, but part of the racket that I heard when I was looking at that 45 was my buddies from ‘Nam saying ‘It’s not your time' and that I needed to help veterans,” Baker said. “So I started writing.”

Baker’s writing resulted in historical fiction and a memoir. Along the way, LeHeup asked him if he would participate as a writer in Bullets and Bandaids. The organization’s mission to help other veterans was exactly in line with what Baker wanted to do.

“It's one of those deals where the veterans help other veterans," Baker said. "Helping me, helping another Vet, encouraging the ones that are maybe on the edge and that might help. That’s what we’re about."

After speaking to Baker, the band arrived and I browsed the silent auction. There was a wellspring of creativity in the room, as people discussed the work of Bullets and Bandaids and other artistic pursuits.

As the jazz band started playing, I wandered back to the front to talk to Velvet Underwood, who had spent the evening sitting by the door taking people’s tickets.

Underwood served in the Army. During that time, she was sexually assaulted, eventually developing post-traumatic stress disorder from her experience. She said that situations like hers are not often talked about, and many veterans feel resistant to them.

“Luckily with Bullets and Bandaids, I’ve received nothing but support,” Underwood said.

Underwood participated with Bullets and Bandaids as a veteran. The piece about her story, simply titled “Velvet,” is heart wrenching. It mixes media to visualize her story of sexual assault, trying to mend a wound that can’t just be stitched up. When I saw it in the CMA exhibition, I knew I wouldn’t forget it anytime soon. Underwood said that seeing her piece get positive reception has been exciting, and she hopes that it helps others who have similar experiences.

“I was a little hesitant when my piece was first displayed, because I just wasn't sure how I was gonna be received, but I've received nothing but positive comments from it," Underwood said. "And it's really helped me a lot, I feel a lot more accepted.”

I sat with Underwood for the rest of the night, chatting about community arts outreach and sewing classes while the band played on. She’s an artist in her own right, with a skill for making paper. The entire place was full of creatives, whether they had worked with Bullets and Bandaids before or recently learned about the organization. Conversation kept flowing, and the band played on.

When I spoke to LeHeup at the museum, he seemed in awe of what the organization had accomplished. They had pieces from veterans from World War II to the present day. They were fielding interest from museums across the state and country. For now, the exhibition is moving to the Ringling College of Art and Design as work on the next anthology begins.

In all the work that’s been done, LeHeup emphasized how much of a group effort it is. The process is collaborative by design. It’s by bringing everyone together — in conversation, in art, in a space like Bourbon — that Bullets and Bandaids creates their work.

“It takes this massive amount of people to bring everything together. And so the end result is not only that everyone puts their best foot forward, but that everyone is grateful to everyone else for participating,” LeHeup said. “This style of human crescendo, to my knowledge, it hasn't happened before.”