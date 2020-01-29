Before the opening of the Broadway mega-hit Wicked, now in the middle of a nearly three-week run at the Koger Center that will continue through Feb. 9, the team behind the presenting Broadway in Columbia series made some big promises about what succeeding with the current show could mean for future seasons.
“They’re all waiting to see what Wicked does,” confirmed Daniel Hampel, managing director of the Indianapolis-based Roberts Group, which produces the Broadway in Columbia series, referring to other big shows and two in particular — Hamilton and Lion King.
He also teased that the series would soon make announcements for the coming two seasons that would clearly be “a direct result of Wicked and the success of Wicked.”
Today, those revelations arrive. In addition to unveiling the seven shows that will be a part of Broadway in Columbia’s 2020-21 season, the Roberts Group trumpets the fact that the 2021-22 selections will be crowned by Lion King, making its Columbia debut.
The circa-1997 production, which combines the musical talents of Elton John, Tim Rice and Hans Zimmer, among others, with still-lauded puppetry to reimagine the 1994 Disney film on stage, is the highest grossing musical in Broadway history. Per Broadway World, Lion King has brought in more than $1.6 billion in its 27 years. And while will some will make understandable quibbles about the show’s relevance nearly three decades after its premiere, consider this, again per Broadway World: The show’s lowest-grossing week (which brought in $379,885) came back in 2001, while it’s highest-grossing week (notching $3,696,974) came in 2018.
And while Lion King’s still a while away, next year’s slate isn’t without its highlights. The ubiquitous Les Miserables will kick things off with a six-night run, while 2016’s Waitress and 2017’s Anastasia land as recent, Tony-nominated titles with a good deal of buzz.
For more info, including how to grab individual tickets and season packages, head to broadwayincolumbia.com. The full 2020-21 season is below:
Les Miserables — Sept. 29-Oct. 4
A Magical Cirque Christmas — Dec. 16-17
Waitress — Jan. 19-20, 2021
Jersey Boys — Feb. 21, 2021
Fiddler on the Roof — March 22-23, 2021
South Pacific — April 6-7, 2021
Anastasia – May 25-26, 2021