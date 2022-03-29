Bob Dylan made the public persona part of the art. Kanye West does it today.

Analysis

As singer/songwriter Bob Dylan, one of the biggest icons in the history of popular music, returns to Township Auditorium on Tuesday, March 29, my thoughts turn naturally to, of course, Kanye West.

I see a lot of parallels in the two — they both rose to quick, overly-grandiose acclaim as they reeled off early masterpieces with a clear desire to avoid being pigeonholed. Each had their apostate moment — Dylan famously going electric at Newport Folk Festival, West embracing Autotune on his 2008 album 808s and Heartbreaks (or, perhaps, coming out as a Trump supporter).

There’s a host of other parallels, as well as many, many differences, but the reason I mention these particular details is the recently-released “jeen-yuhs” documentary, which spends much of its run time looking at West’s early career and commercial ascendence.

Dylan is chronicled in similar fashion in Don't Look Back (sic), a documentary which covers his 1965 tour of England. Both now serve as a reminder of just how young both men were when they began to grapple with the desire, and then sudden realization, of fame. And not just fame, but “voice of a generation,” decoder of the zeitgeist fame, something that exists both in relation to, but also is somehow severed from their actual art.

In some interesting ways, I think Dylan’s patented blend of blatant lies, absurdism and jokes in response to many of the overly-serious questions he gets asked (and which persisted, to varying degrees, throughout his career) is a way of understanding West’s own frustrating public histrionics (I want to set aside the recent and uncomfortable attacks on Pete Davidson for the moment).

Most celebrities tend to stick to consistent, often banal ways of describing their careers that fit narratives that serve narrow PR interests. That tact offers some protection against the scrutiny of the public eye, while others tend to messily share far too many details of their private lives.

Dylan and West both take a less common, far more antagonistic third route. Instead of proceeding cautiously or openly, their public presentation takes on a different kind of art, creating larger-than-life characters that can not only co-exist with their creativity, but can provide an active foil for it.

You really see this in the bulk of Dylan’s songwriting, which eschews both the protest and confessional frameworks of his early writing to become a kind of free-association musical magpie, dashing through juke joints and jazz saloons like a postmodern trickster, writing lyrics that flitter with shadowy characters and storylines like a pastiche artist. He’s cagey and wiley, armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of roots and early rock music that he only uses to wink at his audiences with. It’s stunning, but also largely inscrutable.

For West, starting a bit with 2007’s Graduation album but even more fully beginning with 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, his frequent outbursts, zealous claims of genius and relentless engagement with tabloid gossip become an indelible part of his craft, becoming the raison d'etre behind his larger-than-life, cinematic approach to album-making and the narrative by which his lyrics could either align with or undercut.

In each case, a largely fabricated, ostentatiously self-created public persona nonetheless becomes a kind of fact, and then inextricable, from the creative output in a way that remains relatively rare. In a world of paint-by-numbers celebrity, maybe there’s something to be said for daring to be a bit messier and weirder, and for hanging with artists who aren’t afraid to confound expectations, again and again.