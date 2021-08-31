Board president for Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre talks director search, changing culture

Xavier Blake took over the presidency of the Columbia Film Society board in early August.

In front of him are a lot of questions to answer and problems to solve.

The assistant production and operations manager at SCETV took over mere days after Anita Floyd — the former executive director for the group that oversees the Nickelodeon Theater, Columbia’s lone arthouse cinema, and its Indie Grits festival and media education arm — resigned. Whomever the board hires to replace her will inherit considerable challenges.

In addition to remaining closed for most of last year due to COVID-19, the organization continues to address cultural issues after a June 2020 open letter from former employees cataloged allegations of systemic racism, which led to the resignation of Indie Grits' director.

Free Times caught up with Blake to talk about taking leadership of the board at this moment of heightened scrutiny, his thoughts on assuming the position as a person of color, and the considerations that are going into the search for the Film Society’s new head.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: What is the organization looking for in its next executive director?

Xavier Blake: One of the most important things for us is community building. We want to have somebody that can be in the community and grow the culture that we're trying to grow at the Nickelodeon. We want somebody that's going to be good in development. We've got a search committee formed. And we're working, we're trying to work with some outside groups to develop a recruiting profile. Because I think sometimes people get caught up on job descriptions, and not necessarily what the job entails, maybe outside of the description. So a profile is what we're kind of trying to go for, to kind of get a better understanding of what we really need inside the building. And we're still assessing some of that stuff.

Of course, the open letter is something that everybody knows about. And we took all that stuff really to heart, and we tried to reevaluate how we ran things inside of our building. So we're trying to continue to grow that new culture and find somebody that can continue pushing that culture forward.

How does the culture of the Film Society and the Nickelodeon need to change?

Like most organizations, or most places around the country, you know, we all are facing this racial reckoning, COVID-19, all these things that are really wreaking havoc on the Nick. Not just the Nickelodeon, but other institutions around the country. And so we realized that we did have a blind spot, some blind spots there in the organization, like most people. And so that culture, just diversity, inclusion, belonging, equity, you know, fairness, a space that is safe and welcoming to everyone. And not just in the movies we show and the conversations we have, but inside of our building.

Not that we didn't have that before. But I think sometimes when you're doing things, there can be blind spots. We have always had good intent. But I think our goal right now is to be more intentional, because sometimes even with your good intent, you can miss things. But if we're more intentional about the space we create and the kind of culture we're trying to cultivate, I think we can really get to where we need to be.

How do you feel about the position the Nick is in now, with the challenges you mentioned and the timing of Floyd’s departure?

My new motto is there are no problems, there are just chances to grow. And I think right now the Nickelodeon is in a perfect opportunity to grow and become something fantastic. Sometimes when you have a lot of change, it's a perfect starting point. And Anita did a wonderful job, guiding us through some of those tough times. She secured a lot of grant funding that we really needed to help us through some of these troubled times during COVID. And as the (case) numbers tick back up, we're not sure what's going to be happening going forward.

She put us in a pretty decent position financially. And so I see it as an incredible opportunity for the Nickelodeon to grow and be that space for Columbia that Columbia needs.

How are you figuring out potential changes to COVID-19 protocols as you search for the next executive director? Are those decisions going through the board right now?

Yes, but with input from the staff, of course. That's one of the things that we're also working on redoing is including all the stakeholders that are involved in the situation. That's also going to be a part of our search for our new ED. We're going to certainly involve staff, we're going to look to maybe include some of our community stakeholders. Because I think the one thing that I realized about the Nickelodeon is it's not ours. It's Columbia's, right? It's everybody's. And I think bringing everybody and wrapping our arms around everybody in the community, and letting people be a part of the process to help fill that role of ED is also something that's going to be important for us going forward.

Can you tell me who some of those community stakeholders are?

Together SC's got tremendous resources. They've been extremely helpful with us in this initial phase of trying to find the interim ED and the ED for the long term. So we got some consultations with some folks, and we're gotten some proposals and stuff like that to figure out what's going to work best for us going forward. But Together SC has tremendous resources, and they've been a godsend for us, in this initial phase of what we're doing.

What work has been done already as far as answering the charges of the open letter?

We engaged a firm that came in and did some consultation with us. They gave some recommendations that we took very seriously with the board. And they gave us some help with our employee handbook. We were doing monthly sessions with staff and board members to get a little (diversity and inclusion) training. So those sessions were really helpful.

Not to say that CFS excuses any of (it), but I think a lot of institutions in America have blind spots. And I think a lot a lot more places need to be a lot more intentional in actions and deeds and words. And so one of the things that I keep harping on is intent matters, sure, but being intentional matters more. And that's one thing that we're going to work on being at CFS is being intentional in our actions going forward. Because we took the open letter very seriously. I've worked in public media for a long time. I understand how structures can work sometimes, can be in place sometimes. So we certainly took the open letter seriously. And we understood that there was some blind spots that CFS had.

In the immediate aftermath of the open letter, it was announced you’d be working with The Weathers Group to assess the situation. Is the work with that group over?

We have finished with The Weathers Group, but we have a long list of recommendations and suggestions that they've given us that are going to be baked into everything we do going forward, including the hiring of our ED.

In the wake of the open letter, and with the Nick largely shuttered in 2020, groups like the Frame x Frame Film Club, made up of former Nick employees, and The Luminal Theater began doing work foregrounding people of color in the local film community. How important is reaching out and including those groups in the Film Society’s plans moving forward?

I think that’s part of the opportunity that we have at CFS is to be in community with everybody that's doing the work. I don't think this kind of work is meant to be at odds with anyone. Our goal is certainly to be a community with some of those folks, engage some of those folks.

How do you feel about taking leadership of the Nick board at this moment?

It is a lot of work, but I think when you try to change things and you want to change things, you have to do the work. I certainly knew what I'm getting into, and I just feel like it's a really great opportunity right now in this moment in this country to be a change agent and do things that can foster diversity and inclusion and spaces where people can all come together and we can learn about one another and grow and be better as a as a community as a country.

How important do you think you being person of color as the president of the Film Society board is right now as you look to adjust the organization’s culture moving forward?

I'm not sure that there has been a person of color as president of the Nick board. Somebody asked me that the other day and I didn't have an answer. I do think it's important that we think about people as capable people. I'm a person of color, but we have to open our eyes and our arms and our offices and our positions of president and vice-presidents and these things to all people. Everybody brings certain things to the table that can help organizations or places be better. And when we're more inclusive and diverse and open for ideas and people, it makes everybody better.

So I'm excited about being a person of color in this leadership position. I don't think that I got this position because I'm a person of color. I believe that I'm a very empathetic, compassionate person. And I think sometimes leadership needs these people with empathy. There are a lot of things that it takes to be a good leader. But I think listening to people and trying to grow communities and build consensus and build trust and transparency is something that I can bring to this position.