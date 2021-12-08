Black South Carolina artists' works featured at new Columbia Museum of Art exhibition

Columbia Museum of Art’s “22 South Carolinians” showcases the work of local Black artists and the influence calling South Carolina home has had within their work.

The exhibit shows the way each artist's experience growing up in South Carolina has shaped them individually through portraits of creativity, culture and visual storytelling. The exhibition was inspired by CMA’s fall exhibition, "30 Americans," where some of the most acclaimed Black artists of the decade explored identity, pride and trauma.

Columbia Museum of Art’s director of art and learning, Jackie Adams, said she had an initial idea on what she wanted the exhibition to be, but reached out to a collaborator to find artists to participate.

Working with the museum’s Friends of African American Arts and Culture group, she found they had the same idea to center the state’s Black artists in an accompanying exhibition.

“It was a natural fit from there to begin thinking about all the talent South Carolina has to offer,” Adams said.

The exhibition initially had a target of 30 artists, but they eventually landed on 22 artists, which opened more space for each artist’s work.

It features art from numerous artists who are recognizable from their work in Columbia. Ija Charles, who's painted high-profile murals and other paintings in the area; the local filmmaker Roni Nicole Henderson is featured; as is Sanford Greene, an award-winning local comic book creator; and Dogon Krigga, who was recently featured at Tapp’s Outpost.

“The artists are truly a range of experiences. We have a few who are very new to their practice, and even self-taught,” Adams said. “All of these artists are very active but at different stages of their practice and careers.”

Artist Isaac Udogwu has lived in South Carolina for the majority of his life and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design. The 27-year-old has three pieces on view in "22 South Carolinians" — two 3D animations and one 3D rendered image.

Udogwu’s art — which is best described as Afrofuturism — combines Black American Southern culture with fantasy and science fiction themes.

“My work is inspired by West African and Black American Southern culture with science fiction and fantasy weaved into it,” Udogwu said. “The purpose of my work is to create a realm where Black people across the diaspora are free to live their lives as people.”

Much of his work is inspired by his life, making him an ideal artist to take a role in an exhibition showing how his growing up in the South has influenced his overall art.

Udogwu described the exhibition, and its accompanying “30 Americans,” as one of incredible importance to him.

“This exhibition is important to me because it showcases 22 amazing Black artists in the South, alongside 30 amazing Black artists around the world in a predominantly white space,” the artist said. “Now, I don't want people to think that Black artists only gain relevance in white spaces because that’s far from the truth, but I do believe it is beautiful that 52 Black artists are being showcased in one space.”

"22 South Carolinians"

Through May 22, 2022. $10 general admission. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.