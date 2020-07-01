Black Columbia artists highlight works that speak to their American experience

Some stories can never hope to span the entirety of their chosen subjects. And some issues, while timely in the present tense, should never leave our minds.

This package attempts to tell such stories and tackle such issues.

The intent was simple — to talk with Black artists from Columbia about art works that speak to their American experience. But there is no simplicity to be found in chasing this question, and the five artists who participated reacted in divergent ways. Some focused first on the works of others, while some looked to their own work as a framework. And one artist, who still gave thoughtful answers, objected to the premise.

The current protest movement has many of us confronting issues of race in ways we haven’t before. Free Times hopes these insights illustrate that such concerns should never slip from our minds.

The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Michaela Pilar Brown

Visual artist Michaela Pilar Brown is as hard to succinctly define as she is impossible to ignore. She’s gained notoriety not just in Columbia, but in national and international art circles. Brown won the $50,000 Grand Prize at the 2018 ArtFields in Lake City, among other prominent achievements. She’s also adept at describing her often indescribable work.

“I explore the ritualized use of common objects, and architectural spaces, often queering their size, orientation or form to blur the line between memory, dream and experience, plotting the relationship between normative considerations of the body and its function in specified spaces,” reads part of the artist statement on her website. “I use racially identified signifiers to twist and turn mythologies about the body and the spaces that it occupies. The work is at once confrontational and seductive.”

With Free Times, she shared thoughts on the nature of the question at hand, and on a couple remarkable pieces.

On what came to mind when she was initially asked to think about art that spoke to her American experience.

Well, I didn’t like the question. I think it’s reductive and essentializing. Because we really can’t expect to sit that story into just a few sound bites about a few works. I think even if you look at a person individually and how they respond to work, it’s a series of works over time that respond for different reasons, or reach you in different ways. It just feels too broad a question. Not small enough. Not small enough to really drill down on anything.

I did think about works that have had an impact on me over time and works that I’ve responded to, but that’s a human experience more than just a Black experience.

On the works she did end up thinking about.

I started thinking initially about Augusta Savage, who had work in the 1939 World’s Fair, she was the only Black woman artist to have work commissioned for the fair. And a piece called Harp, and it was based on the Negro National Anthem, you know, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And it got this huge, really incredible response, and then it got bulldozed. The piece is gone, there is one replica of it, but the piece itself [is gone]. It was a lesson for me in how ephemeral these things can be, our stories. Based on our position in this culture, like how easy it was for that piece to be lost forever.

And then in the last few years I’ve seen some really incredible work from contemporary working artists, I was thinking about Carrie Mae Weems and her response to the Emanuel 9 shooting, the piece called Grave. Having challenging conversations using contemporary media, forcing audiences to step inside Black grief, which is something my work has focused on, just kind of reaching in and creating something beautiful.

On whether the current conversation surrounding monuments to white supremacists and Confederates led her to think about Harp.

Not at all. That work has been in my mind, and in my consciousness since I left undergrad. In many ways, by latching onto Black women artists who walked the path ahead of me, and connecting to their stories and connecting to that part of the work that serves some purpose for a greater good, or that had a social justice framework — what was the point of our being at the World’s Fair? What are those conversations like? How do we represent ourselves? How has Black art been impacted by the need to be figurative? And how long do we continue convincing white people of our humanity? And so it is a piece that has moved with me, in terms of my own thinking both politically and socially, and in each of those moments in my life it probably had a slightly different meaning.

I really wasn’t thinking about the monuments. But I think time is going to decide what happens to those monuments. I would rather they not be where they are, but I think there’s some other fights that we need to engage in. I hope that when they put them away, they’re not cleaned up. That if they land in a museum somewhere, they bear all of the marks of what the public had to say about their existence.

I was just thinking about legacies. I was thinking about the Black continuum and the power of Black imagination. And I’m always thinking about that.

On how Harp‘s impermanence impacted her approaching her work as ephemeral and impermanent.

I think it gave me permission, but I don’t think it makes it any easier. I’m a person who is attracted to objects. And I also understand the value of material culture to telling a Black story. It took a hundred years to get an African American museum on the Mall [in D.C.]. And in that time, lots of Black folks keeping things, waiting for the moment. And that’s always been the argument that you couldn’t tell an honest story about the history of Black life because we were missing material culture, so there were no primary documents to examine that would tell our story.

That’s the patriarchy really dictating whose stories are important and why. We don’t have control, we never had control of the primary documents, so we don’t have those. But we have other traditions, oral traditions, that stand in.

I think it’s all an effort to tell powerful narratives and to understand the impact of it in the moment. But not be so overly attached to the moment, that I can’t let the materials go.

Two years ago, when I won the prize at ArtFields, I had a dilemma. It’s technically a purchase prize, so whatever work you win with, they keep. And I’ve always recycled my materials. They go from one installation to the next installation, and I also use a lot of very personal items, so there were a number of personal family photographs, originals, in the work. And so I had a real moment of crisis about protecting my family’s story, literally, and understanding the value of having these material culture items to do that, and relinquishing the object to the power of the piece and the piece’s success.

THE Dubber

Wendell Culbreath, the man behind the emphatic moniker, has been blending varied musical styles for more than three decades. His music, while calming and melodic, is also restlessly adventurous, winding through American roots traditions and styles that point to Africa, the Caribbean and various points around and in between. He’s currently working on a new album that he expects to see light later this year.

He talked to Free Times about a particularly impactful reading assignment.

On a book that helped shape his worldview.

The one thing that helped me, being as I grew up in DC, and just growing up in an urban area, ghetto as they call it, as a Black guy, you have to soul search. Because everything that you’re being told, pretty much, is a lie about you. As you go along in life, you discover that you’re not as equal. You don’t have the opportunities. All those things that’s supposed to be given to us being in America. You slowly but surely discover that for you, most of that stuff is not true. So you need something to give you some type of identity.

One of the things that gave me identity was when I was in high school, I had to do an essay to get out of school, and I was given an option of books. And the book that I chose probably would have never read at the time, but for some reason, I thought it was interesting. And that was The Autobiography of Malcolm X. Reading that book gave me an identity and structure, to move on as an urban youth. It showed you all the situations that he dealt with, even though it was an earlier time for him. But it still was the same thing. Nothing had really changed. And it showed me that he could persevere and become something.

On the back end of that conversation, people have their own opinion of what Malcolm was all about. But in the end, Malcolm figured it all out. He knew it was all about humanity and when you read that book as a young Black male, you get that immediately.

On the way the book — and the thinking it helped inspire — have informed his lyrics.

My parents are both from South Carolina, so South Carolina has a rich African American culture that really I hadn’t dove into. But it took me from the urban African American culture, brought me back to the Southern African American culture, and then it took me even further to the global culture, back to Africa and all the diasporas of Africa. Because you’ve got everything from Jamaican, Dominican, Brazilian, Africans all over the place. And it made me explore that. And it made me figure out where I fit in all that.

When I started to do music — especially the stuff I’m doing as THE Dubber, because I was in bands before — but throughout my career, my lyrical content, I always thought, being from where I’m from, coming from Washington, D.C., coming from the hood, from the ghetto, our voices were not really heard. Honestly. You always tried to fit in, because you want your music to be accepted by everyone. And I’m talking about predating rap, because rap really just opened everything up, you heard it all once rap came in. But before rap, you didn’t get a chance to really speak like that. And that’s kind of where I went.

My lyrics were more about who I was, how I viewed the world, coming from the inner city, letting the world hear my voice. I feel like the average inner city Black male didn’t have a voice. When rap came in, it changed the game. But I didn’t want to speak with just pure anger. I wanted to say something where people could digest and listen to and let them know that it was thought-provoking, but I wanted to keep it very simple and very raw.

On applying this free thinking to the music, too.

I grew up off of R&B and funk. My mother and father played blues all day, blues and R&B, that’s all I ever heard, that was my first music. I dove into funk as I got older, my uncle introduced me to stuff, I got into jazz, I got a little bit deeper into blues. Blues was like old people’s music, even though my parents played it all the time, I wasn’t really a big fan of blues. But once I started really getting into music I got reintroduced to that, and then I started to explore. That’s when I discovered reggae and all of the music from Africa, all the different flavors. And I listen to those musics so much that as I absorbed it, I dished it out without trying to dish it out. I didn’t try to write a reggae song or an R&B song, I just wrote what I felt and when I played what I did, people was like, “Oh, I can hear African, I can hear some Middle Eastern tinge, I can hear some punk rock, I can hear some New Wave, I hear a jazz chord here.” All that stuff just came out. There was no formula to it, I just played what I felt, which became my voice.

I credit that also to the book. Because it taught me there was so much more than what was going on in D.C. in my neighborhood. It taught me that there was so much more than what was going on in America. It taught me that, “Hey man, you are a world citizen, like everyone else.”

Fart.PDF

Benjamin Moore, who smashes together various elements of graffiti art, sticker culture and graphic design in his arresting work as Fart.PDF, is a spectacular fit for his most frequent medium: Instagram. But his work has lived in other prominent places — such as in one of the letters in the recent Black Lives Matter mural that now covers a downtown street in Spartanburg.

With Free Times, he wanted to discuss 3D FART DECAL, a collage that finds variations of his moniker transformed into a litany of TV cartoon logos.

On what made him want to talk about his collage.

I had to think about my inspirations, and I would say what summarizes a lot of my inspirations before I knew they were inspiring me, and I would have to say it’s definitely cartoon culture, pop culture in the sense of Starbursts and s#!t like that being a popular candy, reminding me of being in high school or middle school or trick-or-treating and s#!t like that. Just little things that I took a liking to or were present and I didn’t know that they would be reminiscent of my childhood once I got older. That piece is like a bunch of different spin-offs of cartoons that I used to watch. So, that being said, I feel like cartoons are individuals and they can represent a lot of what’s going on in the world in a simplified or comical way.

On the vibe he gets from cartoons.

Nostalgia plays a huge role in the art that I make. I feel like that’s an emotion that people can tap into without it being a describable one. Nostalgia is an emotion in and of itself. A lot of my work plays on that. I’m a millennial, so we all had similar things to influence us, like PlayStation or just certain music videos or stuff like that. So in a way it is aspects or heightened things that I can appreciate about each one.

On his creative perspective.

I view art, at least myself as an artist, it’s partially art and then it’s partially marketing so that people can be reminded of you by things when you’re not necessarily making art. So these things go to your subconscious, and the next time you watch or when you look at these, you’re reminded of that show and vice versa. It’s definitely just trying to tie a connection between something that brings somebody happiness and puts them in a childlike state to the kind of art that I make.

My spin, I try to have this attitude where once you see it, you can’t unsee it. When certain people see pieces that I make, that are head nods to something else, they’ll associate the two, every time.

On how much his chosen collage has to say about him.

I don’t think it encompasses me entirely. But when I first meet someone, this is the energy that I have. So you know, like, I go through periods very fast and people that have been following me, they’ve seen me transition from a painter and a watercolor artist to a graphic designer over a couple years. It would only accurately represent me to someone that’s just meeting me.

I think it represents my American experience because being American you know that you experience certain cartoons collectively, like Harry Potter, that’s not something that everybody experienced, but you know if you’re an American, you most likely read that book or see the movie. I think SpongeBob is something that everybody might have experienced that’s American, for sure. Dragon Ball Z was the first introduction into anime, and I feel like it was very Americanized, or it appealed to Americans more than any one than I know, it was like a Space Jam type movie.

On the letter he painted in Spartanburg’s Black Lives Matter mural.

They assigned us the letter and I was grateful to get the E because my logo had the E in it, and the way I found that logo was just by chance. It felt like harmony to me, asymmetrical and abstract. So when I got the E I was like, ‘Well, I can’t think of a picture that I want to draw.’ I’m not a portrait artist, I don’t enjoy doing portraits as much anymore, not with paint. So I was like, let me take my logo and try to simplify it into a message, and there were these lyrics that Erykah Badu said, “If we were made in his image / Then call us by our names.” And I do feel like what’s happening right now is like a greater appreciation for what Blacks have contributed to society or culture or just entertainment, anything. And it’s godly in a sense when you think about the talent that Black people have, to have produced so many avenues of inspiration with these circumstances.

And I got to thinking, my belief is if if God had a gender it would be a female because women, they definitely check every box for being a creator of life, and “made in Her image” just popped in my head, but “His” fit the grid of what I was trying to make. The E and the R were a little too wide for that second line, so I put “His,” and then I was like, “I’m going to cross it out and put ‘Her.’” And it really made my process of painting the E more theatrical and more of an unveil because some people didn’t even knowing I was putting words on it and then once I put words on it, I felt like I was vandalizing my own art, and that felt really good.

Ahomari

For the last few years, Ahomari has stood as one of the most powerfully raw and intimate voices in South Carolina music. Drifting through haunted indie R&B, bleary but caustic electronic music and the occasional folk-tinged foray with their duo blue,girl, Ahomari sings honestly and beautifully from a queer perspective, laying their emotions bare.

With Free Times, they pointed the conversation toward a 1997 pop LP.

On a particularly impactful album.

My favorite album, like ever, is Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope. Because it covers so many topics that I guess, at the time, was like Black music — well, Black mainstream music — that wasn’t being covered. Like LGBT, depression, even exploring intimate relationships to some extent. I guess TLC did touch on people dying from AIDs. But [The Velvet Rope] touched on many things, including domestic abuse.

That album speaks to me because that album pretty much was my life. It’s influenced all of my work.

On the album’s influence on their music.

I’d say musically, as well. The album surprisingly still holds up as an electronic album. I essentially did not want to do electronic music. Some days I still don’t want to do electronic music. That album, production wise, has been like something I’ve been trying to strive for forever. It is the best produced album, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Janet Jackson kind of did that.

It’s the intimacy of the music. While the album was made in a huge studio with these huge producers and this huge talent, it’s the intimacy of the album, musically and lyrically and vocally that I think I’ve taken away from many years, from just Janet Jackson’s music in general.

On the current state of music that speaks to queer issues.

I don’t think we’re hearing more of it, but it does still exist. It’s not more so in mainstream albums, I guess. I know Rina Sawayama released her new album. Even though it’s not the same as The Velvet Rope, it does feel the same intimacy, like lyrically, and maybe not vocally because Rina Sawayama be singing her ass off. But I think it’s still there, you just have to look for it. You’re not going to find it looking at Billboard chart 200.

On how they find such music.

Queer people kind of know where everything is. My music just kind of finds me. Like Mitski, MNEK. I mean, MNEK is like a powerhouse producer and songwriter. It just kind of finds me. It’s been a while since I’ve found music.

On living in Columbia making music that speaks to queer perspectives.

I think for a while I cared too much about having an audience or even people listening to my music. Music is my life, and I love it, but for me, I’m not just music. Personally where I’m at, I feel like I can talk about more than I used to talk about. Because i really could care less about what people think about my music these days.

On how they came to feel free with their music.

For me, it’s because, oddly, I’ve done so much genre wise. After a while, you stop thinking about, ‘Oh, I wonder if this will be received by a live audience, or I wonder if this will be received by an audience with headphones.’ When I was recording the album with blue,girl, while writing these songs, I was like, ‘These are the songs for us, like if people like them then they like them.’ I think that’s when it kind of clicked for me. Because before, a lot of the music I was doing, I was like, ‘Oh, this sounds cool, maybe it’ll hit this audience, or maybe it’ll hit that audience. Despite popular belief about how I act, I was kind of a people pleaser to a certain extent when it came to music. And a lot of my old stuff, I do not like. But in blue,girl I was doing whatever I wanted to.

I don’t have to release music all the time. I don’t have to quiet myself on things I want to sing about. I can just sing about whatever the hell I want to sing about. Because I’m an adult. And if people don’t like it, then that’s cool. Because I don’t care to people-please anymore. I will be 30 next year, so like, I can’t do that.

Music for a long time for me was not fun, was not fun to make, was not fun to perform, it was not even fun to associate with. And I think even since blue,girl, music for me has felt less like a job and more like the thing I was in love with. For far too long, I let too many people kind of ruin that for me.

I know, being a Black artist, people who aren’t Black won’t see me outside of certain boxes. They’ll compare me to certain artists. Which is complimentary, I’m just nothing like those artists I’ve been compared to. And I respect those artists because they’re their own thing, but I’m Ahomari and I will continue to be Ahomari for as long as I can. And hopefully people enjoy it. And if they don’t enjoy it, that’s cool, too.

Terrance Henderson

As a dancer, choreographer, theater artist, singer and poet, Henderson has long been known in Columbia for work that consciously probes a variety of social issues, including race. He led the Vibrations Dance Company, rallied the still talked-about The Black Man...Complex show at Trustus Theatre, and can most often be found these days performing with the singing group IndigoSoul.

He spoke to Free Times about the weight he feels on his work in the current moment.

On his work as a chronicle of his own experience.

We’re in such a convergence of so many different things happening at one time right now. On top of the pandemic and people being not able to be able to go about in their regular ways, we’re in this hot melting pot of various issues. So of course, naturally, the first thing I think about is myself as an artist being the kind of artist that I felt like was about reflecting my times and reflecting the situation that I’m seeing, going through, I’ve used my work in a lot of ways as a way of journaling my American experience

Social consciousness has been a fabric in all the work I’ve done as an artist. So it makes me think immediately about that, and being an artist who has always tried to speak to my times and how that was received over the course of my experience as an artist here. I mean, it was not well-received early on, and there was not a lot of support for it, and I directed a dance company here — a multi-ethnic dance company, a Black-owned dance company — that was steeped in the traditions of Black dance, and that company is not performing, much because of the fact that we were never able to cross over that big leap of full community support and funding. And that is a tragedy to me. And I speak out about these kinds of things all the time, and through my work because that’s the way that I speak best.

On the influence of a famous singer.

I am a Nina Simone fanatic, and was introduced to her very early. And it was something about being enamored by her and her voice and the sounds that somehow from the very beginning of my being a choreographer, I knew I needed to do something with what I was doing. It was never just about performing, although I wanted to be a great artist. I also somehow knew that it was something that I had to use what I had to get something done. And the more I sort of went in my career, the more that became present and visible. So once I started to see around me the importance for what I was doing, that was it. There was no more question at that point about what had to happen. I just am lucky enough, I guess, that I found myself as an artist in a way that I trusted that voice before I knew what it was. And now I think I’m more constantly aware that I’m making socially conscious work. I couldn’t have described that at first. They’ve almost always been intertwined.

The other part of it is that I was a Black male the whole time. So no matter whenever I might not have wanted political issues to be a part of my work, it was a part of my work just for being who I was here. And that became very apparent to me early on, just in the way that I was being received. The way that I was being spoken to, the way that I was being ignored when I would go up to people and introduce myself and what changed when I became “more known” and how those same people changed their way of communicating with me after becoming someone that people knew about, or whatever that is. I watched a very big shift in these very same people that were literally looking past me and through me, they became interested in wanting to know who I was. It’s almost as though they were meeting me for the first time. And that’s happened over and over and over again.

On making his own impact.

I am in a group called IndigoSoul, which is a singing musical trio, and we decided to become a group in 2016.

We wanted to go into schools, specifically going to talk to kids about their life, that was going to be unapologetically people of color being people of color, that was sort of going to be a piece about, not about that, but about sort of looking into yourself, and finding within yourself those things that help move you forward. Shine was the result of that, and we were lucky enough to perform at a lot of schools and have conversations with a lot of people, and the big surprise, but not surprise, was when we sat down with students after the show, the conversations we had with them just underlined everything we were saying about the voice that they were also not able to articulate. You could see students literally lighting up inside because of them seeing themselves reflected back. There’s a void, there’s something missing here. Let’s try to fill that.

On having his own such experiences growing up.

I’ve had many of them. I think my earliest memory of that is being a kid and seeing Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dance on TV on The Phil Donahue Show — that shows you how old I am. But they performed “Rocka My Soul” from Revelations, and I think that was literally the first image I had of Black dancers, being somebody who grew up in Newberry, South Carolina, where I did not grow up taking dance classes or theater classes or going to the theater or going to the ballet or any of that stuff. But because I grew up singing in church and because I found somehow in middle school and high school that I could act and I liked doing plays, I sort of pursued the sort of art thing. But I became a professional dancer, and that was not on my upbringing, and I had not been trained. I didn’t start dancing until I got to the University of South Carolina as a 19-year-old freshman in college or whatever. So I think that that image of seeing them, even as a kid, had to be the thing that was somehow in the back of my mind, that kept me going toward something I could not see.