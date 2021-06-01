Black artist detained by Columbia Police addresses City Council, criticizes department

John Sims, the Black artist-in-residence who was awoken and detained by Columbia Police in his provided apartment at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art last month, told Columbia City Council on June 1 that he takes issue with Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook's explanation of what happened.

Sims said he appreciates the chief indicating he wants the city to be part of a national conversation about community policing, criminal justice reform and adjusting police procedures. But Sims said he did not appreciate Holbrook stating that the officers who detained him conducted themselves professionally and within policy, and that their only misstep was preventing Sims from taking a photo of them after he was released from handcuffs.

“There's an opportunity for South Carolina to lead this country in this historical moment past a Confederate state of mind, work in the areas of social justice, anti-white supremacy policy, and progressive policing,” Sims added near the end of his prepared statement to council, referencing the approaching sixth anniversary of the murder of nine Black people at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

“I trust and hope and ask (that) this council will lead this effort because the world is watching. We are watching. Your grandchildren are watching and they will be watching.”

Mayor Steve Benjamin was the lone member of council who responded to Sims, thanking the artist for “continuing the dialogue.” Benjamin visited Sims' exhibition of recolorations of Confederate flags and how it spoke to his experience as a 17-year-old protesting against the Southern Civil War banner.

Sims said Holbrook along with Benjamin visited him at the gallery to view his work and discuss the incident.

“We will continue to dialogue around the issues that you raised,” the Black mayor responded, pushing back a bit on Sims’ criticisms of Holbrook and the Columbia Police Department.

“Chief Holbrook has indeed led nationally, and CPD has, on some 21st century policing issues, particularly as relates to issues of transparency, training around implicit bias and unconscious bias," Benjamin said. "We know that there are systemic issues that affect this country and indeed go back to the birth of this nation. And we have some real challenges that we still have to work on as a society in general and law enforcement, specifically. We are committed to that kind of dialogue and a constant system of improvement.”

Columbia police officers entered the art center in the city's Olympia neighborhood just before 2 a.m. on May 17 after seeing open door and hearing an alarm going off. Officers entered Sims’ temporary residence with guns drawn when they found the door to the upstairs apartment unlocked.

Hearing their calls for anyone in the apartment to come with their hands up, the artist emerged from where he had been hiding in a room to the side of the lofted bedroom — for fear, he said, that the intruders were there to harm him or his artwork.

The officers handcuffed him for approximately six minutes while trying to confirm he was staying in the loft as part of his exhibit on the gallery.

Sims is in Columbia showcasing an exhibition of his recolorations of Confederate flags, part of a 20-year project that has found the Florida-based artist and activist fighting the symbolism of these banners.

During the virtual city council meeting, Sims read a prepared open letter to the body and the greater Columbia community.

“I could have easily been shot and killed that night,” he said before council.

“After this experience, I have millions of questions,” he followed, proceeding to list them off “What's the legal rights for the officers to enter my space? Why did the officers draw guns me? How close it was to being shot? And why I was detained and handcuffed? Why didn't I have a chance to explain why I was there before I was handcuffed? Had I been a white woman in panties and a T-shirt, would I have been detained then? Why was my driver's license called in?

“Now what if I was armed legally and fired on the intruders not knowing if they were police? Would this 'stand-your-ground' law apply to me? What would have happened if a car with a bad muffler popped off while my hands were up? Would I be alive now? And why should I feel lucky to be alive? As if it's some prize?

"And more importantly, why are black people consistently profiled to be a suspect, an intruder, a thief, in the wrong place, assumed to be guilty first?”

Sims noted in his statement that he had created an “artist’s incident report,” which recounts his memory of the events in the style of a Columbia Police incident report, and shared that document with council.

For their part, the 701 center and Michaela Pilar Brown, executive director of the center and a prominent Black artist, released a formal statement on May 28 positing that race was the primary motivating factor in how Sims was treated during his encounter with Columbia Police.

“This incident involving Mr. Sims was not the first occasion in which a resident of one of several apartments in the 701 Whaley Street building encountered a law enforcement officer searching the premises for a possible intruder,” it reads in part. “It was the first time, however, such an encounter led to hostile confrontation, detention, cuffing, and a records check.

"On the contrary, such previous encounters have resulted in courteous apologies from officers. The difference? Race. Mr. Sims is a Black man; the other incidents involved a White man.”