Beautiful contradictions: Artist explores notions of race, gender at Columbia Museum of Art

Installation artist Anila Quayyum Agha’s recent work challenges compelling themes by focusing on their contradictions — tackling race, gender and religion with an inclusive lens.

Two of her installation pieces — works that fill and utilize an entire gallery room — are on display at an ongoing Columbia Museum of Arts exhibition that opened in mid-February. Agha’s large cubes or other shapes are filled with light inside each that extend out against the patterned exteriors of the South Asian inspired design.

The idea, Agha told Free Times, is that viewers find it to be a welcoming space where they ponder notions of inclusivity across identities or other urgent topics, like a deceptive house-like structure that asks us to analyze the notion of supporting refugees.

“Within these healing spaces, I’m able to create a sense of belonging, a sense of awe, spiritual feelings, that kind of bring people together,” she said.

Agha’s exhibition “Let A Million Flowers Bloom” opened at the Columbia Museum of Art in mid-February alongside an exhibition from famed sculptor Auguste Rodin dubbed “Contemplations and Dreams.”

Agha was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and studied there for a bachelor's degree in fine arts before she completed a master's degree at the University of North Texas. While in Texas, Gu Wenda, a visiting Chinese artist based in New York City, created an installation piece out of human hair — cut by an accompanying hair stylists — and glue.

“That was probably my first time seeing an installation up close and personal and I was just amazed. I thought to myself ‘this is exactly what I want to do,’” Agha said.

Her work, however, was not initially in the realm of installation art.

She explained that when she began her career in the early 2000s, there was little interest in it and she was pushed towards other art as a young professional artist. Early on, she focused on drawings and paintings.

By 2010, Agha began to explore installation art more frequently, after she became an assistant professor and had the financial stability to pursue the artform with less hesitation. Her switch proved to be a fruitful one. In 2014, she won the prestigious Artprize international competition for an installation work called "Intersections.”

That work’s title ties neatly into how Agha described what she attempts to do with her work. In one example, she described the contradictions between genders and the pay discrepancy; in another religion and another race.

With her two more recent pieces on display in Columbia, she detailed they tackle different themes with the same dualities abound. On one, ”All The Flowers Are For Me (Turquoise)” Agha described she hoped to make a feminine space that was inclusive to everyone through a feeling of belonging.

The work takes the form of a blue cube that shines out against a pink-purple room at the museum.

The other, “This is NOT a Refuge!”, tackles the idea of supporting refugees with its American-European row house style. She strived to make it an inviting and “beautiful” looking piece, however, the piece has no exit or windows and “ultimately you find it doesn’t have the refuge you envisioned.” She hoped it prompted introspection within these messages.

“Often my intent is to start with the premise that there are tons of contradictions in our lives everyday,” she said. “It’s the intersection of those contradictions … my work most often originates in that idea.”

Agha’s work is placed next to the revered 1800s sculpture Rodin, who was considered the pioneer of a more naturalistic form of sculpture in that era. He’s likely among a handful of historical sculptors whose name would be recognizable to the general public.

Jackie Adams, the museum’s director of art and learning, said the paired exhibition has been in the works for roughly two years. The museum had secured the rights to display Rodin’s sculptures from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Foundation collection and began looking for a pairing.

Adams explained the museum had interest in Agha already and began to seek out her interest on having her work displayed in Columbia. She agreed and the pairing seemed snug. With Rodin, the museum had secured an exhibition of one of the most revered sculptors in modern times and with Agha, an engrossing and prestigious modern artist.

As Adams described it, viewers should expect a “visceral reaction, to seeing emotion on Rodin’s work and feeling emotion through Anila’s work.”

“The idea of beauty between these two artists alone. There’s a lot there to be shared and there’s a lot of differences as well,” Adams said.