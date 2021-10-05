Basketball stunt artists Harlem Globetrotters dunking at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena

A famed basketball team that combines trick shots, comedy and spectacular talent into its games is stopping in Columbia next spring.
The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena on April 14, as part of a number of stops the team is making in the state. The Globetrotters are also performing at the North Charleston Coliseum April 16, Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 9 and the Florence Civic Center on April 11.
Part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment, these shows are part of the "Spread Game Tour."
The team is known for producing jaw-dropping stunt shots on and off the court, from a swinging-from-the-basket dunk to swishes from a roller coaster, zamboni and city rooftops.
The Harlem Globetrotters has been around for more than 95 years, with the goal of spreading joy through artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The team has showcased players' talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since its founding in 1926.
The Globetrotters are game innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and half-court hook shot.
For big-time fans, there are some premium experience opportunities available as part of the tour, like meet and greets with players and celebrity court passes.
Tickets to the Columbia appearance go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at ticketmaster.com or harlemglobetrotters.com.