As Columbia's Jerryfest nears, bands reflect on legacy of Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead

Cult bands are often difficult for outsiders to understand.

Even for an iconic group like the Grateful Dead, they can feel walled off from outside. Despite their many hits (“Casey Jones,” “Truckin’, “Touch of Grey”), there’s a massive and byzantine subculture to the band, replete with psychedelic imagery, historical minutiae, and a distinctively obsessive fanbase known as Deadheads.

Getting into them is a fundamentally different proposition than, say, pulling up the latest Drake album on Spotify.

Today, events like Jerryfest, which has been held off and on in Five Points for over 20 years, keep the tradition and legacy of the guitarist alive as well, despite the “cult” hurdles. Local groups like George Fetner & the Strays, Gently Jack, Big Sky Revival and Stillhouse, with the latter three playing Jerryfest on Oct. 3 this year, frequently traffic in Dead material as well.

“Sometimes I think that Deadheads and the whole scene and everything probably turn more people off to the band than ever turned them on to it,” said Anthony Charles, rhythm guitarist for George Fetner & the Strays, a local, jam-friendly rock band that formed as a one-off a few years back to play Jerryfest.

On the other hand, it is that subculture which allows the music of the band to flourish and live on past the death of bandleader Jerry Garcia in 1995.

Pre-internet, the cult status fueled the devoted fans the Deadheads to record and trade bootleg tapes of shows, in what amounted to a massive decentralized archival effort, which extended to every stray bit of paperwork and artifact surrounding the band. Later, the internet became a digital archive for much of this and gave a new generation of fans free, unfettered access.

For Charles, who grew up in Spartanburg listening to both classic and alternative rock stations and with his dad’s vinyl collection, his love of the Grateful Dead stems from the band's place in the larger rock tradition as well as the exceptional places they took rock music. He cites similar groups like Phish, Dave Matthews Band and Jimmy Buffett, whose distinctive fanbases lead to polarization among music fans.

“They are on another level, as far as the way they play together,” Charles contended. “And Jerry Garcia is just an example of how America is a melting pot of different influences and different backgrounds.”

The band’s origins help inform their somewhat inaccessible, yet staunchly beloved nature.

Band leader Garcia’s origins were as a hardcore bluegrass and folk music devotee. An earlier version of the Grateful Dead, the Warlocks, was his first attempt at garage/bar band rock ‘n’ roll, which then became influenced by the psychedelic scene of the Bay area in the '60s.

The end result is a powerful and enduring mix of those formative influences that draw musicians and fans like Charles to the group.

Beyond those local groups like Charles', there are other groups around the country, like the Dark Star Orchestra and JRAD, who have continued his musical legacy, as well as the Athens, Ga.-based Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band, who headline Jerryfest this year. That group pays homage to the Jerry Garcia Band, the group that the eponymous singer/guitarist made as a side project to the Grateful Dead.

Like George Fetner & the Strays, the Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band’s frontman Jonathan Brill said the group started as a one-off until his booking agent asked if he could include the cover band in his roster in addition to his original band Sweet Knievel.

“Eventually it just took over,” he admitted. “People really gravitate to this music. The decision to play the music of Jerry Garcia Band vs. the Grateful Dead was simply that no one else was doing it, at least not in our area, and all the material is so great.”

For fans, the Jerry Garcia Band can feel like a lower-stakes version of the Dead proper, with the guitarist’s inimitable style being adapted to a range of covers and scattered solo efforts in a more concise, bar-band style feel and manner.

Brill noted that the emphasis on covers, and the fact that the Jerry Garcia Band eschews many of the more experimental and esoteric jams — aspects that fuel its cult status — of the Grateful Dead, actually make it a more accessible group.

“Most of the material Jerry Band played through the years were covers that Jerry himself loved, whether from an earlier era or something contemporary, so even if you’re not a Dead fan, you probably would enjoy hearing tunes written by The Beatles, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, and so many more familiar artists,” he explained.

“Most of the music (Jerry Garcia Band) played was in a composed form, and not necessarily improv. Solos were improvised on the fly but often to the chord changes in the songs. It’s easier for listeners to follow along because we anticipate the changes in songs we know.”

The end result, hopefully, ushers in yet more fans in for the long strange trip that Garcia loved so much.

Jerryfest

Oct. 3. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cola Community Drum Circle, Gentle Jack, Big Sky Revival, Stillhouse, 'Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band.' Free. Five Points. Saluda Avenue. fivepointscolumbia.com