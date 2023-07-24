Arts group ONE Columbia hires new executive director

ONE Columbia, a local nonprofit aimed at uplifting and supporting the arts community, has hired a new executive director.
Xavier Blake, a veteran of SCETV, PBS and The Nickelodeon Theater, will take the helm of the nonprofit on Aug. 7, according to a press release from the company.
"There’s a good synergy in the arts community right now," Blake told The Free Times, adding that he's excited to "push the arts further in (Columbia) and take care of artists trying to make their way in the city."
Created in 2014 by former Mayor Steve Benjamin, ONE Columbia is an advocacy and funding organization aimed at helping artists and promoting art. The group is responsible for several public art projects, as well, including the Columbia City of Women statue on State House grounds, The Architecture of Strength.
Blake worked at SCETV as a producer, director and community engagement specialist for more than 20 years. In 2022, he moved to New York City, where he worked for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). He moved back to Columbia in January 2023 to handle community engagement and diversity work for The Nickelodeon.
Although his time at The Nick was short, Blake said he couldn't pass up this new opportunity.
"I wasn’t looking for a job, but it’s a great opportunity to cast my net a little wider," said the Bamberg, SC, native. "One of the reasons I came back to Columbia was to build community and be an advocate for people who sometimes might not have a voice."
Blake said diversity, equity and community are central to his goals as a leader. When he starts in August 2023, Blake said he'll also aim to elevate the arts scene in Columbia to another level.
"Art has a good way of bringing us together," Blake said. "It’s a community builder and an economic driver. I wanna make sure we’re a destination for the arts."