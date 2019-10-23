Of the many things that go into the development of a vibrant city, one of the most pivotal — and most elusive — is a sense of creative identity.

That desire is the motivation behind the ArtLinc Arts Festival, an annual chalk arts festival that takes over the scenic — but oft-overlooked — Lincoln Street Tunnel that links the bustling Vista to Finlay Park.

That tunnel, little-used but one of the more inventive bits of urban space in the city, is the ideal spot to transform into the makeshift open-air gallery for ArtLinc, replete with colorful works of chalk art, numerous craft vendors and live music. The core of the festival is the artists or artist groups who apply to transform a designated spot to their own liking. Participants range from established local and regional figures to up-and-comers and hobbyists, the mixture fostering a communal, family-friendly vibe while staying true to the event’s organic, grassroots nature.

“I went to the Savannah College of Art & Design for school, and they do a sidewalk arts festival that the school puts on down there,” explains festival co-organizer Dalvin Spann. “That’s what got me intrigued about doing something like that, because not only does it bring out the students, it brought alumni, city kids out — it brought in the city, and you didn’t have to be a great artist to be a part of it.

“It’s really a way to inspire creativity in areas where you might not think creativity or art can be placed and at the same time it doesn’t require you to be professionals, you know?”

Spann eventually found willing collaborators in Jodi Salter, a dean’s advisor at the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of South Carolina and Lee Snelgrove, executive director the city-backed, culture-boosting nonprofit, One Columbia for Arts and Culture, who all worked together to select the tunnel as the most fitting location for ArtLinc.

Since the inaugural event in 2015, Spann says the festival has grown and evolved organically, sticking to it’s D.I.Y. roots while reaching out to sponsors (this year’s event is supported by the AllState Powell Agency, One Columbia and the Auntie Karen Foundation) and continuing to expand its reach.

“We’re always looking to get families involved, and educators, to make it a more community thing,” says Spann, who has made a point of looking at small arts festivals in other cities in the region for ways of sustaining ArtLinc. “I look at how can you build a festival with a little. How can we grow? How can you grow something? We want to not just be thinking about this as a yearly festival that comes around and you do something and then go away.”

Spann sees promulgating art and public murals in spaces like the Lincoln tunnel as taking part in crafting the city’s larger identity, making a space for art and creativity amid the bustle of restaurants and hotels in the entertainment district and the steady encroachment of college athletics and student housing.

“It really is a question of identity. Is the city really going to be a football town? Do we want to be more about young professional, more about restaurants, more about breweries?” he asks. “And it can have those identities and also have art and creativity in all these different places. There’s a good balance between what we can do to create that identity without taking away from the other stuff that’s going on.”

While the cast of participating artists varies from year to year, Spann says notable past contributors who will be a part of the 2019 event include local favorites like Keith Tolen and Thomas Washington, as well as Charlotte visual artist John Harrison.

“Our focus every year is to keep it organic, to keep it open, to keep it loose,” Spann concludes, “for people to feel like they don’t have to be the artist to come in and just relax and create.”

What: ArtLinc Art Festival

Where: Lincoln Street Tunnel,

1300 Lincoln St. (between Lady Street and Taylor Street)

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: Free

More: artlincsc.wordpress.com