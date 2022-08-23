Artists, dancers and musicians coming together for Columbia's Ensemble Eclectica

Ensemble Eclectica has always done things big.
The 15-piece musical ensemble, led by Maestra Suzanna Pavlovsky, was created in 2015 with the goal of bridging multiple artistic disciplines and spotlighting local performers. Its upcoming August 27 production, “What A Wonderful World,” does just that.
For “What A Wonderful World,” the ensemble will be accompanied by a wide array of guest performers, including Augusta, Georgia’s Anastasia and Denis Petrunin on violin and vibraphone, a guitar duo of Ken Baldwin and Igor Agafonov, tango dancers Roxana Marinoff, Cesar Davalos, Kayla Broom and Harby Gonzalez, Columbia City Ballet dancer Joshua Van Dyke, visual artist Flavia Isabella Lovatelli and many more.
The program is a fusion of styles, from classical staples and modern compositions to vocal standards of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong and Charlie Chaplin, courtesy of event MC and Broadway singer and actor Clayton King.
To say the least, “What A Wonderful World” is an artistic feast, a natural progression in Ensemble Eclectica’s growth since Pavlovsky created the group.
And Pavlovsky has created the Ensemble’s biggest production just in time for it to be on their biggest stage yet, the 400-seat Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.
“This is a big deal indeed,” Pavlovsky said of being at the Theatre. “We outgrew basically every venue that we performed at before. We always had more people who wanted to come despite the fact that we always said no tickets at the door, get your seats early. So, we took a big leap of faith this time and decided to go to Harbison. It’s a beautiful theater, and it’s just the right size.”
In fact, Pavlovsky adds that there are pieces in “What A Wonderful World” that she’d been saving for a venue like the Harbison Theatre because she needed the space and technical crew that a venue like that provides.
“There are certain pieces that I was waiting to do,” she said. “Because in my vision they would do better justice to the music and the dance, to the presentation, if they are done onstage actually. We are graduating from the flat floor to the stage at this point, so I’m very excited about this opportunity.”
The show will actually begin in the foyer of the Harbison Theatre on Saturday August 27th, with exhibitions from visual artists Flavia Isabella Lovatelli and Tatiana Sukhanova. Guitarists Ken Baldwin and Igor Agafonov will also perform a pre-show set of their own compositions before the actual show begins at 7:30 p.m.
As you might imagine, creating such a diverse and guest-heavy lineup is quite a challenge, and in the past, Pavlovsky would essentially do all the planning for Ensemble Eclectica’s programs by herself.
This time out, though, she had considerable help from the event’s MC, Clayton King.
“I used to fly solo, completely on my own,” Pavlovsky said. “With all this vision, finding the artists, having negotiations, recruiting and putting the program together. This year I got immense help from Clayton, and I am so grateful. He is not only a fantastic Broadway singer and actor, he ended up also being a nice partner in crime, if you wish.”
Pavlovsky added that her goal with “What A Wonderful World,” which will indeed close with the classic Louis Armstrong ballad, was to remind people that in the most difficult times, they can seek refuge in art of all kinds.
She said that after events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, people need to be reminded of the good things in life.
“I guess I am probably taking an ambitious aim for this particular event with showing what a wonderful place we live in,” she said. “When people feel bad, where do they go? They go to the arts. They go to a piece of music, to a song, a dance that they used to love."
She concluded: "Despite all these things that humanity has been going through, we still live in a wonderful world, and I hope that this almost three hours of happiness will recharge people, will recharge their thoughts and feelings, because we do live in a wonderful world.”
Ensemble Eclectica
August 27. 7:30 p.m. Harbison Theatre. 7300 College St. Irmo. $35-$50. eventbrite.com