Artists at the foreground of protest following John Sims’ detainment by Columbia Police

Sitting at the top of the steps at the South Carolina Statehouse, John Sims sees both progress and work to be done.

The Black artist and activist, in town from Florida for a residency and exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, has spent the past 20 years burning, burying and recoloring Confederate flags, an effort to confiscate the hateful symbols and repurpose them in an empowering context.

The uproar around the Confederate flag that once flew above the Statehouse dome was an early spark for the two-decade project, called “Recoloration Proclamation.”

Sims was back in Columbia in 2015, in the wake of the murder of nine Black parishioners at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, leading protestors in the burning of paper Confederate flags, taking part in the public outcry that ultimately pushed the banner off its flag pole in front of the Statehouse, where it had flown since 2000.

He still sees reminders of the work to be done looking out at the grounds — such as the statue of avowed White supremacist Ben Tillman that stands in front of the Statehouse.

And he feels them as he continues to grapple with an incident on May 17, in which Columbia Police officers entered his provided apartment with guns drawn just before 2 a.m., handcuffing him for approximately six minutes before letting him go.

The full breadth of these experiences in Columbia weighed on Sims as he looked ahead to the protest he will help lead at the Statehouse on June 17. The South Carolina Rally to Confront and Confiscate the Confederate State of Mind will take place at noon on the sixth anniversary of the Emanuel Nine massacre.

“The flag is down. But there's other symbols to deal with,” Sims reflected. “And they're protected because of a mindset. If the mindset was different, then that would be easy to move.”

For Sims and the groups joining him in this week’s protest, that mindset connects various issues — police protocols and procedures, the return of firing squads for executions in South Carolina, the Heritage Act that safeguards monuments like Tillman. And for the artist, it explains how he was treated when Columbia officers responded to an alarm and an open entrance to the art center, and the subsequent response from city officials

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that officers on the scene acted professionally and within protocol, save for refusing to let Sims take a picture of them. When the artist brought his grievances to City Council on June 1, specifically decrying Holbrook’s statement, Mayor Steve Benjamin voiced his support for the chief, praising his leadership on issues such as transparency and training around implicit bias and unconscious bias.

"To be honest, I'm very disappointed in the city,” Sims said at the Statehouse. “There hasn't been a response, really.

“I wish there'd been a more compassionate, more intelligent, more sensitive way of dealing with what happened with me. Maybe other people as well in similar situations. To hide behind protocol, procedures, which often are problematic, have baked-in racism, that is just intellectually, spiritually lazy, and a cop out.”

The rally, led chiefly by Sims, the National Action Network, and the SC Progressive Network Education Fund, is also backed by perennial arts organizations Tapp’s Outpost and Trustus Theatre. Its marketing materials emphasize the need for artistic voices — ”calling all activists(,) artists(,) poets(,) concerned citizens(,) from church spaces to art spaces,” reads part of the poster.

Indeed, rallying artists to fight for their own creative freedom is an emphasis for Sims.

“This is certainly an artist-inspired rally,” he said. “Considering the incident that happened to me but also, but also the nature of the show. The flag did come down. But before that (was) the activism.

“This space here was very polarizing nationally,” Sims continued, recalling how protests at the Statehouse helped inspire the Confederate flag project that he’s now winding down. “And me watching this on TV and asking the question, 'How can I contribute, as an artist, as an American? So 20 years later, to come back here, to be in this space, to show the work at 701, to be able to resolve this incident that happened, and frame that in a way to motivate responses to similar experiences, to be in this space as I end this particular chapter of this work, is very special to me. Now it sets up for a new chapter, as we move beyond the physical symbols. How do we approach the mindset? How do we move beyond this Confederate mindset?”

Sims and Michaela Pilar Brown, executive director of the 701 Center, both spoke to the disruption the police altercation and its aftermath brought to his residency. He couldn’t finish the play he was supposed to complete while in Columbia, and the table read scheduled for last week was replaced with a discussion about how Sims is responding to the incident.

“Residencies are hard to come by,” Brown said. “They require a certain amount of commitment to your art that's recognized by the organization hosting you. They're expensive. It takes a great deal of money to bring an artist from another city into your town, to provide for them while they are there. For artists, it is an opportunity like no other, you're away from the distractions of your regular life in ways that you can't do in your general practice, because you have greater concerns about the financial impact of it.”

“For a hosting organization, what you're doing with the artists, the activities you have planned for the artists are what benefits the people who come into your space,” she added. “So there's a direct impact also on the viewing public, who are looking to have opportunities to experience contemporary art in these spaces.”

The need to protect spaces where artists are free to create is why including them in this protest is so important, explained Tiffany James, an artist and activist who is the president of the National Action Network of Columbia and a leader in this week’s event.

“It's time for us to actually come together and demonstrate through our art, what does it mean to be free?” she said. “Why do we need to have safe spaces, so the artists can be able to create and provide joy for the community? This is definitely like the kickoff to getting artists together to address systemic issues in our city and our state.”

Sims encouraged artists to push for their voice to be heard, at the Statehouse rally and beyond.

“We can critique these granting institutions and spaces, but if they're not available or not supportive then make your own spaces,” he said. “Raise your own money. Like this project, I didn't have any sponsors really. I had to hustle this on my own. And you never know where that takes you. So I think part of it is being hungry, curious and thirsty. And speak up. Speak up a lot, to demand not only respect but space and support.”